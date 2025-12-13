3 Key Matchups For Rams Massive NFC Bout vs. Lions

The Los Angeles Rams host the Detroit Lions in an NFC battle that has become somewhat of a rivalry since the infamous Matthew Stafford trade. Los Angeles looks to keep upward momentum ahead of a short week and a Thursday night bout with the Seattle Seahawks, while Detroit looks to keep its postseason hopes alive.

This game has the makings of an exciting back-and-forth battle between two powerhouse NFC teams that could meet again in the postseason, should the Lions make the playoffs. If the Rams are to ruin what some Detroit fans are already calling a lost season, they must win these three key matchups at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford vs. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) greet each other after a 2024 NFC wild card game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The storyline unfolds: the infamous trade during the 2021 offseason that saw both of these quarterbacks swap teams, both of which wanted to move forward with a new chapter in their lives within the NFL. What came to be was a second chance for either signal-caller at the respective stages of their careers, and a trade that became a win-win for Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

Both passers face off for the third time since the blockbuster acquisition, and the circumstances are different once more. Stafford must play with consistency and MVP-level football that has won him 10 games this season against a quarterback who is nothing but consistent. This duel between two quarterbacks with forever-remaining boulder-size chips on their shoulders could be an epic clash.

Los Angeles Rams run defense vs. Detroit Lions rushing attack

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) interrupts as running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) is being interviewed after 44-30 win over Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second time in three games, the Rams will face a dynamic running back tandem. The Lions bestow arguably the best in the league with the explosive Jahmyr Gibbs and the physical bruiser of David Montgomery, both of whom could take over games for Detroit on the ground.

After struggling against the Panthers physical run game dynamic of Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, defensive coordinator Chris Shula has hopefully learned his lesson for this week's matchup. Nose tackle Poona Ford, the Rams outside linebackers, and second-level defenders will need to be disciplined against a rushing group that can put strain on any defense.

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackles vs. Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Sep 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) on the last play in regulation to send their game into overtime at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Rams have gotten adequate play from their offensive tackles this season, no matter who is starting at right tackle. However, they play arguably the best pass rusher they've faced since Week 1 when Lions star Aidan Hutchinson comes into town with 8.5 sacks and a league-leading 80 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

For Los Angeles's tackles to limit Hutchinson's impact, they must be more disciplined in their pass sets, specifically vertical and 45-degree sets. It helps that Stafford has the ninth-quickest time-to-throw rate in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats, but Hutchinson is a game-wrecker who could single-handedly ruin the Rams' hopes of a win.

