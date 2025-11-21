Rams Chris Shula Speaks on Replacing Quentin Lake
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams needed a bit of luck and a heroic effort from their defense to secure victory over the Seattle Seahawks. On Thursday, the Rams' offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula, shared their respective thoughts on the game, areas where they need to improve, and the aspects that they were impressed with.
Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay answered questions on the defense's top performance.
Q: What are you thoughts on Emmanuel Forbes Jr. covering Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba more than any defender has this season and what they liked about the matchup?
“I thought he did a good job," stated McVay. "In a lot of instances, it's because ‘JSN’ [Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njogba] was into the boundary and it wasn't necessarily anything other than where he was aligned in the formation. They do a good job of moving him around, but he's competitive. He's got the competitive stamina."
"He's continuing to improve with his techniques. I thought really all three of our corners were outstanding yesterday given the challenge and the stress that that group presents. ‘JSN’ is excellent. He gets a lot of the credit that he deserves, but I thought Forbes did a great job and Cobie [Durant] and [Cornerback] ‘D-Will’ [Darious Williams] when they were lined up against him as well.”
Q: Is there a set rotation for the corners and who is responsible for making those decisions?
“Aubrey [Pleasant] does a great job," stated McVay. "It’s a combination. You want to play all those guys because we feel really good about those three. I think it worked out where Forbes had 64 [snaps]. I think the other guys had like 57 snaps. Don't quote me on that, but it played out the way that we wanted. I think Aubrey has a great feel for that. He does such a good job of communicating. I have to give Aubrey a ton of credit for his leadership as the overall Assistant Head Coach for our team and his command."
"I thought his leadership was really on display yesterday, particularly with some of the moving parts and he, [Chris] Beake and [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula's ability to be able to adjust and adapt… It’s Aubrey. Aubrey does a great job being able to handle those rotations. We have a preset understanding of how it wants to go, but I also think there's a great feel that you have for the flow of the game and that's what makes Aubrey a great coach.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.