Answering the Tough Questions on Rams Receivers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have an injury problem at wide receiver and the other day, I suggested the team should consider bringing back Brandin Cooks since Cooks just engineered his way out of the New Orleans Saints.
The fans had questions from the piece so let's provide some answers.
What about Whittington or Konata? Not good enough? Just asking.
Both are excellent. The Cooks idea is for depth considering the injuries to the room, Cooks' familiarity with the team and area, and his veteran mindset. Jordan Whittington has also been dealing with injuries here and there while Mumpfield hasn't been used in the way I once imagined.
While that could change for Mumpfield since Tyler Higbee is also on injured reserve, a decision made on Wednesday, the Rams still lack a true speed threat and it's clear that Sean McVay is prioritizing veteran influence this season since he was unable to in 2023 and 2024.
What do you think about how Adams is doing?
Phenominal. Adams' image of success and failure is often tied to his statistical output, especially since his departure from Green Bay. In the past, if Adams did not perform well statistically, his teams would often lose. Even if he did well, his team would lose.
With the Rams, while everything Adams can do on the football field is appreciated, the Rams only need him to do two things. Draw enough attention from the defense to open up someone else and catch passes in the red zone. Since he's accomplished both, the Rams have yet to lose. I thought Adams was the missing piece to the offense and that's exactly what he turned out to be.
Does Cooks still got that speed??? If he does that makes a lot sense for this offense.
From what I've seen, it's not like it was in the past but it's still there and if schemed up correctly, he'll advance upfield in a hurry. Straight speed is one thing, but explosive movement into the opening a defensive shell allows is another, and that's what Cooks provides. All the Rams would need to do is have Cooks break one play and the defense will go on the back foot, opening up the offense for everyone else.
What your prediction for Sunday?
35-17 Rams. Baker Mayfield is incredible but this defense will not give him the second chances that he often creates for himself. Matthew Stafford loves the bright lights of prime time, especially when playing at home.
