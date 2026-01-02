Rams' Chris Shula Reacts to Quentin Lake's Extension

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued in their preparations for their regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. After losing to the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams spent this week reflecting on what the root causes of their failures were while welcoming back some much-needed reinforcements.

On Thursday, the Rams announced that Quentin Lake would be returning to the team for the postseason and that they have extended Lake, offering the Rams' captain a three-year deal.

In response to all these developments, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Jared Verse, and Quentin Lake had a variety of topics to discuss during their press conferences.

Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference Below

Shula on Lake

Right before Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula was set to participate in his weekly press conference, he was notified about Lake's three-year extension. Shula spoke in-depth about Lake's new deal and what he means to the Rams.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“I just found out officially," stated Shula. "I'm so excited. You talk about a guy that does everything right. You talk about everything we want in a ram, everything we want in a defender. He's meant so much to this defense. He's meant so much to me personally in my first couple years being the [Defensive Coordinator]. Anytime you see guys that do it right, that are great players, get rewarded, it's great to see.”

Lake has missed the Rams' last six games due to an elbow injury. His loss has been felt, especially in the run game. Lake, who used to play every snap, was critical in the Rams' execution, communication, and rotation, taking up the mental and physical load of the defense.

Shula was asked if he noticed when Lake isn't on the field and whether the defense feels his absence.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) takes the field before the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“For sure," stated Shula. "I think that's with any great player and especially him. He does so many things and wears so many hats for this defense and there are no excuses. Anytime you lose a great player like that, you definitely feel the absence when you don't have them. You feel it when you're game planning and then you feel it on the practice field all the time.”

