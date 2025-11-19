Jared Verse Has A Career Day in Rams' Win Over Seahawks
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Seattle Seahawks, outside linebacker Jared Verse had a dramatic impact, with the stats painting a clear picture regarding his dominance.
Verse's Premier Performance
"Jared Verse tied his single-game career-high with 6 hurries in Week 11 vs. the Seahawks," reported the Rams PR Team. "He also recorded 7 pressures, tied for the second-most in a single game for his career, according to TruMedia."
Verse Speaks on Seahawks
While Verse had success against Seattle last season, he recognized the improvements made on offense, especially on the offensive line.
“They play strong and they play relentless," stated Verse. "They really get after the ball. Even if you're on the backside of a play, they're going to try to cut you off. They have gone up against some good edges, high [caliber] players. On the backside they're going to make sure you're not able to make the play."
Verse recognized the improvements made by not just the Seahawks but by Sam Darnold as well. Verse spoke about Darnold's improved play as a passer, making it a priority to put pressure on Darnold constantly and quickly.
“He's definitely getting after it. He's been able to make plays after getting pressured and people getting in his face. He's able to get out of the pocket. He's a fast runner. He can make plays with his feet too, but his arm's something that really stands out. He's a complete quarterback.”
Verse dived into Darnold's mental approach to the game.
“Yeah, his reads are a lot different. The way he reads the field is a lot different. Before a little bit of pressure and he would not make the read that he thought was best at the time because he panicked. Now he's staying really calm under pressure, especially in the pocket.”
Verse' words coming into the contest and then his performance exemplifies a player who is separating themselves from the pack. Since his rookie campaign, Verse has not shied away from the big moments, and on what was the biggest stage of the season, he displayed clear knowledge of his enemy and then used that knowledge to defeat them.
Verse was surgical on the field, prioritizing his speed and instant power to bully offensive linemen into the backfield. With each step, he impacted Darnold's line of sight and was one of several reasons that one of the NFL's most efficient offenses didn't reach the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.
