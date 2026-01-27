Rams' Chris Shula Thrown Under Bus For Steelers Hometown Hire

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. If Los Angeles Rams Chris Shula was born in the city of Pittsburgh and worked the tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike while he started his coaching career, perhaps he would be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shula, of course, didn't but current Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy did. Whether or not McCarthy was the right hire and/ or if Shula would've been the wrong hire, multiple reports are coming out that the reason the Steelers didn't go with Shula is that he "bombed" his interview. Here's the latest and why Shula's name is being dragged into the mud for no good reason.

The Latest on Shula's Alleged Poor Interview

937thefan's Andrew Fillipponi reports that per his sources, Shula bombed his virtual interview that took place on the Friday before the NFC Divisional Round.

"Report: Rams DC Chris Shula did not interview well for the Steelers HC job. In his virtual interview," wrote Fillipponi. "Per sources. In fact, one person went as far as to say he “bombed” the interview Shula’s defense gave up 31 points to the Seahawks in the NFC championship game."

Pat McAfee Show's Tone Diggs echoed those sentiments on Monday.

"They did interview [Chris] Shula and [Nate] Scheelhaase and Klay Kubiak from the Niners virtually," stated Diggs. "I heard from some sources that those guys, their interviews were underwhelming, is what I was told."

All three coaches were working during the Divisional Round.

Why This Is Irresponsible

The very first thing to say is that this report is based on a virtual interview, which is as impersonal as communication between two parties could be. Also, what constitutes a "bombed" interview? At best, that's a subjective opinion and at worst, it's a flat out lie.

The fact that multiple media heads are reporting this means that the narrative that the interview went badly is getting pushed by someone within or near the Steelers organization, with the inside scoop being released in the midst of public disappointment in the McCarthy hire.

Here are the facts. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the highest-paid defense in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams have the cheapest. The difference in financial investment between the two in 2025 is about $100 million.

The Rams had the 10th-best scoring defense in the NFL. The Steelers had the 17th.

The Steelers are believed to be in position to hire former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the Steelers' DC opening.

The Take From the Beat

Having spent the last year on the Rams beat, having an opportunity to listen to Shula weekly, it would be shocking if his interview went as badly as it's being alleged. Shula is well-spoken, open about his ideals and philosophies, incredibly detailed, and very personable.

All I'll say is take those reports with a grain of salt, especially considering the resumes for who was sitting on the other side of those virtual meetings.

