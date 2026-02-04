Cooper Kupp's Rams Super Bowl Heroics Honored

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams legend Cooper Kupp has the oppertunity to build upon his looming legacy.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo ranked the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI as the 16th greatest Super Bowl of All-Time.

"The underdog Bengals led for virtually the entire second half before relinquishing the lead on Matthew Stafford's touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left," stated DeArdo. "Aaron Donald then sealed the win after hurrying Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow into an incomplete pass on fourth down."

"Kupp won MVP while capping off a season that saw him achieve the rare triple crown after he led the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches during the regular season. Cincinnati's memorable season came to an disappointing end after Los Angeles exploited its subpar pass protection of Burrow, who was sacked seven times."

Why This Game Is Legendary: Kupp Wills The Rams to Victory

In an exclusive story covered during the 2025 season, Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber recounted how Kupp guided the Rams to victory through intelligence, effort, and willpower.

In Super Bowl LVI, with the Rams needing 79 yards to take a late fourth quarter lead, Kupp called game on his terms.

For the first time in his entire career, Kupp went to Yarber and said the words that would change the franchise forever.

"Get me the ball, I'll win it," Kupp stated to Yarber.

Yarber spoke on that memory.

"Cooper, in the whole time that we were together, in the five years together, he had never, ever asked for the football," Yarber reflected. "But on that last drive, he said, 'Yarbs, have coach get me the football,' he said, 'get me the football. I'll win it.' That was the first time he ever asked for the football, and he did what he said. He went in and he made every catch that drive and we won.

On the Rams' final offensive drive (outside of kneeling out the contest), the Rams went 15 plays downfield with Sean McVay dialing up play after play for Kupp. Kupp answered the call as on eight targets, he recorded five catches for 46 yards and the game-winning score on his way to winning Super Bowl MVP.

On top of the catches, on the three other targets, Kupp induced penalties against Logan Wilson, Eli Apple, and Von Bell, with Bell's massive hit leaving Kupp on the ground for a moment before Kupp scored the winner three plays later.

