What Sean McVay Makes of Chris Shula's Return to Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams surprisingly retained defensive coordinator Chris Shula after an extended head coaching interview process. As Shula enters his third season, he looks to take the next big step in his career.

McVay on Retaining Shula

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about what it means to his organization that they have retained their defensive coordinator for a third straight season.

“All those things you just mentioned," stated McVay. "I think take the next step, continur to figure out, now that we've got two years of inventory, how do we continue to maximize all of our players? What kind of identity do we really want to be able to play with? When have we been at our best over the last couple years and what's that look like? How do we continue to fine tune that? Where are the areas that we can improve? I always look at myself after every year."

"Chris and I spent a few hours together the other day and best part about it is these guys that are never-ending learners, that are consistently curious, that are humble enough to be able to say, ‘Where can I improve? Where can I grow for our players and for our coaches?’ That's the type of mindset he has. He has that growth mindset. It is a big deal to be able to have that continuity. I think we'll look to be able to see, do we want to have a couple different things look differently on that side of the football? That's going to be no different on offense, defense or in the kicking game."

"I think you have to evolve. You want to be able to build on some of the foundational things you've done, but you can't expect to stay static otherwise people catch up to you and bypass you.”

Shula Has Learned A Lot From McVay

Shula , who was a head coaching candidate this last cycle, spoke during the season about how McVay delegating more responsibilities to his assistants.

“He's definitely more present and more available throughout the week for all of us to bounce stuff off," stated Shula. "It's great for me because as a defensive guy and with him being the offensive play caller, he always has a good feel for the offenses we're playing. Obviously, he knows our defense just as good as anybody. We're always talking through different situations and different things that we want to do. It's an awesome benefit for me that he's available like that.”

Shula would go on to say how much having such a smart offensive mind as a sound board has positevley impacted the Rams' defensive operation. Now both men return for their third season as a head coach-defensive coordinator duo.

