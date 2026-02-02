Rams Finalize Futures for Sean McVay, Les Snead

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced on Tuesday that they have come to terms regarding contract extensions for head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead after another successful season for the HC-GM duo.

McVay and Snead signed extensions after winning Super Bowl LVI that were set to expire after the 2026 NFL season. They have signed multi-year extensions after achieving their eighth winning season and third trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2025. It's unclear at this time the exact length of these new deals.

"As we enter their 10th season together, it is only fitting to reflect on the tremendous success Sean and Les have brought to this franchise, and the indelible impact they have made on Los Angeles and the NFL,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman Stan Kroenke per the Rams Press release.

“They continue to embody the standard of this franchise to compete for championships, consistently delivering a product that our fans and city can be proud of. Their collaboration embodies the We Then Me ethos we seek in our players, coaches and staff, and we are thrilled they will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come.”

The Press Release

"Since McVay and Snead became a team in 2017, they have led the Rams to a 92–57 (.617) regular-season record and a 10–6 (.625) postseason mark, both ranking fifth best in the NFL," per the Rams Press Release. "Their 102 wins together rank 15th in NFL history among head coach–general manager pairings and second among active duos, trailing only Kansas City’s Andy Reid and Brett Veach. Since 2017, the Rams have posted seven seasons with 10-or-more wins, tied for the second most in the NFL and 10 postseason victories, also tied for second most league-wide."

Apr 23, 2019; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay address the media at a press conference at Cal Lutheran University prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Together, McVay and Snead have guided the Rams to seven postseason appearances, including three trips to the NFC Championship Game (2018, 2021 and 2025), two Super Bowl appearances (2018 and 2021), and a Super Bowl LVI championship in 2021.

McVay and Snead

McVay, the Greatest Coach in Franchise History, joins Dick Vermeil as one of two coaches who have hoisted the Lombardi as the head coach of the organization, and in 2024, McVay passed John Robinson for most wins in franchise history. McVay turned 40 years old in January and is the only coach in NFL history to have 10 playoff wins and 100 wins before hitting that age mark.

Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and chief of staff Carter Crutchfield talk on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Snead has been the Rams' general manager since 2012, building multiple championship-caliber squads, drafting players such as Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua , and more during his illustrious tenure.

