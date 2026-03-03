Rams Could Steal Top NFL Pass Rusher For Cheap

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of creative options in their approach to team construction, and the opportunity to add a premier edge rusher has presented itself in many forms.

A new option has opened up and if the Rams play their cards right, they could have a one to two-year rental at a position that could use another veteran star.

The Minnesota Vikings Have a Dilemma

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that due to financial issues, the Minnesota Vikings have placed Jonathan Greenard on the open market.

"Vikings are now open to trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, per sources," stated Schefter. "They would like to keep Greenard, but they also have salary cap issues they’re working through that have led to these trade conversations."

Greenard has a $22.1 million cap hit this season. The Rams currently have over $40 million in cap space that could balloon up to over $50 million if several accounting moves are made.

Why The Rams Should Consider This Move

If Greenard hits the open market, there is virtually no shot that the Rams could grab him due to the multitude of expected bidders. Many moons ago, the Rams traded premier picks for a half-year rental of Von Miller, and the result was victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Greenard's work speaks for itself, and it would allow Jared Verse , Byron Young, and Josaiah Stewart to play more positionless roles that allow the team to scheme up advantageous one-on-one matchups on pass rushing downs.

Greenard's contract also works out well. While he could be cut after the 2026 season at little cost to the Rams, if they decide to keep Greenard, they would have to manage the extensions given to the 2023 class, but his deal would fall off the books as soon as Jared Verse and Braden Fiske's expected extensions kick in.

The most important point is this. Injuries happen, and the more reinforcements a team has at the line, it will lead to less injuries due to less wear and tear from naturally rotating players, along with keeping the standards of the room high in case a player misses time.

Byron Young has a history of knee soreness. Kobie Turner pops up on the injury report. While they did play, it's about getting the most out of them, especially when it comes to the postseason.

If the Rams can add Greenard for cheap, he's the perfect piece for a young secondary to play behind.

