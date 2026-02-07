Jared Verse Gives Critical Explanation For Rams Failures in Seattle

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams walked off the field in the NFC Championship game, the only fact everyone knew was that the Rams' offense did not lose the game. Rams star Jared Verse reaffirmed that notion, taking a critical look at his unit and himself after a disastrous showing in the heated contest.

Verse Takes Blame For The Loss

During an interview on The Pivot, Verse got candid about what happened during the NFC Championship game. Verse blamed young mindsets for the loss while taking the Lions' share of the blame for the Rams ' defensive failures.

It was just me being completely blatantly honest," stated Verse. "I think it was a young mindset. I think it was my fault on the defense. I think it was a couple of our, you know, secondary, or, you know, a couple of our, I feel like our linebackers were 100% locked in. But I think it was our fault as a defense, because we're a younger defense. We have a lot of young dudes. We felt like we earned everything. We felt like, oh yeah, we got this, like, sealed. Like all right, boom, we beat the Panthers, boom. We beat Chicago, like, aight, Seattle next. We all hyped up all week, we like, yeah, we're gonna beat them again. We know we learned from last time and then when we started having trouble, you know, early on, they throw a big play. Everybody's kind of like, shitting in the bed. Was like, oh, what do we do now? Like, this isn't going the way we thought it was gonna go."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"They're not laying down. And when that happened, everybody kind of like, started freaking out. We were able to kind of ground ourselves again but because of our young mindset of, 'oh yeah, we think we earned it,' like, we think, oh yeah, it's a cake walk. Like this the league, like, ain't nobody gonna lay down for you. This team can be 0 and 16 last game of the season. They're not gonna lay down for you. They're gonna go out there and try to get that one. Yeah."

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebackers Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) pose during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"So for us to kind of go up against, you know, even Seattle, like, it's not, they're not a sorry team, but they're very good team, very good team, like, I'm not saying that, but, like, our mindset was like, 'oh, we lost them once we beat them once, it's for all the marbles.' When we start having trouble, we didn't know what to do. Like, some of us on the defense... I'm gonna take full blame too. Like, there was a couple times I'm like, but they running the other way, like, I don't know what to do. I can't chase like I'm not that fast, I can't chase him on the backside, what do I do? So when we had some troubles we just kind of like mentally shut down."

A shocking but brutally honest admission from one of the league's finest .

