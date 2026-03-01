Byron Young's Value Continues To Rise As Rams Consider Extension

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will have to pay Byron Young a pretty penny if they wish to keep him beyond next season, and a recent report details just how valuable Young is to a defense that requires most of their players to take on a variety of roles.

Young's Versatility Powers His Production

Pro Football Focus's Daire Carragher ranked Young as the third most versatile player in the NFL.

"Versatility extends far beyond just hybrid safety players," stated Carragher. "Young is not versatile in the positional alignment sense — 96% of his 2025 snaps came from virtually the exact same position — it’s Young’s variety of responsibilities that make him worthy of a place on this list."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Young led all edge defenders with 148 coverage snaps this past season. He was PFF’s 10th-highest-graded edge defender overall, posting respectable grades in all facets of the game."

"Young rarely left the field for Chris Shula’s defense. While elite running mate Jared Verse attracted the lion’s share of attention from offenses protecting the passer, Young was usually left in one-on-one situations on the opposite side, where he accumulated 74 total pressures and converted 12 sacks."

"To make that level of impact as a pass-rusher while also possessing the 4.4-second 40-yard-dash speed to drop into coverage and disrupt passing lanes, Young has proven to be an exceptional chess piece who can allow his defensive coordinator to get creative with his coverage looks and pressure packages."

What Does This Mean For Young's Negotiations With The Rams

There are two areas of thought when it comes to Young's next deal. One is regarding his value and the other is in regards to Young's health. First turning towards Young's health, this shouldn't be a major issue as Young hasn't missed a game in his professional career but he often shows up on the injury report with a knee issue that requires him to take Friday's off during the season.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebackers Josaiah Stewart (10) and Byron Young (0) leave the field after an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

One has to wonder if that weighs on the Rams' mind regarding Young's value and health moving forward. This organization has made decisions based on health in the past, decisions that haven't always paid off, especially for a player who puts the stress of doing multiple things on his body as Young does week in and week out.

The other area is expected year four growth. If the Rams have an interest in re-signing him, do they believe he will continue his upward growth after setting career highs across the board in 2025? That answer could accelerate the timeline for a deal, and considering what Carragher stated, it's likely Young gets an extension this offseason.

