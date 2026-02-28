Three Wide Receivers Rams Should Watch at Scouting Combine

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the most prolific offenses in this decade behind the arm of league MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at wide receiver and a four-deep tight end room. Head coach Sean McVay played a significant role here, but now comes a new task for 2026: finding another standout No. 3 wideout.

Saturday's NFL Scouting Combine will feature quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs, with a key focus on wideouts for Los Angeles. With Tutu Atwell hitting free agency, the need for a playmaker and vertical threat is of the utmost importance on offense. With that in mind, let's look at three wide receiver prospects the Rams should watch at the combine.

Makai Lemon, USC Trojans

USC WR Makai Lemon on playing above the rim whether it be in the slot or outside: I want to dominate everywhere. pic.twitter.com/eFYk2TbeSs — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 27, 2026

It wouldn't be a watch list without a local homegrown talent. Lemon is one of the top playmakers in the draft, arguably the top slot receiver in the class, showcasing some of the best ball skills amongst all wide receiver prospects. He wins as a route runner and provides inside-out versatility for an NFL offense.

I've written a profile on the USC star pass-catcher, and the biggest thing I want to see from Lemon, if he decides to run drills and do athletic testing at the combine, is whether he has the explosiveness that could impress. The 40-yard dash will be one to watch.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

What is the true missing element of the Rams offense? A vertical threat with enough size and quality athleticism who can win at all three levels, in space, and on vertical planes. Concepcion is one of my favorite players of this draft class, and he could be that missing piece for McVay's passing attack, making a top-flight offense even better on paper.

Concepcion must improve his catching technique, especially in traffic. However, he has the potential to be a standout player at the combine due to his athleticism, quickness, and explosiveness.

Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams(0) reacts after a catch against Furman during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams have plenty of chain movers at their skill positions. What they don't have his a chain mover who can create after the catch from the slot with reliable hands and enough explosiveness to win vertically. Williams must prove he has the third gear to be a true nine-route specialist, but his hands are some of the best in the class with excellent route-running ability and creativity to make a defender or two miss in space for yards after the grab.

