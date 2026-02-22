How the Rams Offense Will Be Stacked Next Season

The Los Angeles Rams offense was dynamite last season. Led by an MVP at quarterback, there wasn't a game last season where they were held under 15 points. Puka Nacua was a strong candidate for Offensive Player of the Year, and all they hoped their offense could be with the inclusion of Davante Adams bloomed into fruition.

Matthew Stafford had his best season in his storied career, and even with all of that, they still fell short to the Seattle Seahawks on the doorstep of Super Bowl 60. Now, their divisional rival gets to reap all of the rewards while they have many questions to answer this offseason. How can their offense get better, and what moves have they already made to ensure it will get better?

Continuity in the Right Places

Sources: the Los Angeles Rams are promoting pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, and making QB coach Dave Ragone the co-offensive coordinator/QB coach.



Scheelhaase interviewed for five head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle.



Nate Scheelhaase was viewed as a top candidate for the next head coach to be plucked from the Sean McVay coaching tree. Instead, that went to Mike LaFleur , who decided to take his talents to the Arizona Cardinals. This news came as a bit of a surprise to me because I was under the impression that Kliff Kingsbury was going to be their next offensive coordinator, but I like this move a lot better for the Rams.

For starters, continuity in the NFL is always important. Scheelhaase has been with the team for the past two years, and he was previously their pass-game coordinator. The very same passing game that just set the NFL world on fire. He's proved to have a successful track record, and with him now calling the plays, sets up Stafford for what could be another MVP season.

The other reason why I like this move so much is that it gives the Rams flexibility on where to best utilize Kingsbury. His offenses have found a ton of success historically, and having him on their staff in any capacity is a huge win for their offense. I would love to see him be named their next running back coach, as their rushing attack could take an even bigger leap next season under his direction.

It hasn't publicly been stated what role he will have on their team, but his being there raises their ceiling. McVay is building up his coaching staff in preparation for what should be their most competitive season yet, and they project to be even better than where they were last season.

