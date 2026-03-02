What the Rams Benefitted From in 2025

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL last season, and there's a reason why their quarterback was able to win the MVP award. They had an offense capable of winning them a Super Bowl, but their defense couldn't hold against the Seattle Seahawks, who eventually won the big game.

Matthew Stafford was the only quarterback to consistently perform well against their historic defense, and it really was their Super Bowl to lose. They let a golden opportunity pass them by, and now they must hope Stafford can remain healthy and keep up this level of play in 2026. What's one thing that should be giving them hope for next season?

Best Contested Catchers

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Daire Carragher writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the top ten best contested catchers in the league last season. One cannot write a list like this and not include Puka Nacua, who made jaw-dropping catches each week and massively boosted the Rams' offense.

"Our top spot unsurprisingly goes to Puka Nacua. The 24-year-old was truly one-of-one in contested circumstances this season, amassing 30 total contested catches for 510 yards — both of which are PFF single-season records", said Carragher.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

I thought Nacua was robbed of an Offensive Player of the Year award last season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba played great, but I truly do believe that one-game difference was the award. He played as good as anyone, and Stafford wouldn't have had the production he did if Nacua wasn't his top target.

If he had played all 17 games last season, the Rams would be heading into 2026 with the reigning MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. He was helped by Davante Adams being there and taking some of the offensive pressure off of him, but his contested catching numbers speak for themselves.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) on the field in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"He may be catching passes from one of the best quarterbacks in the league, on routes drawn up by one of the premier offensive coaches in the league. But when Nacua is tasked with winning in his own regard, he does just that. Nacua’s historic 2025 campaign could be referenced for a long time as the standard bearer of great receiving years".

The Rams must be feeling grateful that whoever they decide to be Stafford's heir in their offense will have Nacua as a receiving option. He's a one-man show on offense, and the Rams are hoping that show will continue to shine in Los Angeles.

