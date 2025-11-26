Why Rams' Offensive Success Does Not Happen Without Jimmy Garoppolo

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been flying on offense with Matthew Stafford playing at an elite level while Davante Adams and Puka Nacua have been plucking footballs out of the sky. On top of that, the rest of the offense has been a well oiled machine while Sean McVay is putting together a Coach of the Year campaign.

None of this happens with Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo, whom everyone within the facility loves due to the fact he's easy going, about his work, and he doesn't cause issues, stepped into the starting role during the team's development periods and by guiding the offense through their preparations, Garoppolo set the team up for Stafford to step right into, leading to his MVP campaign.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford was asked after the Rams' win over Tampa Bay about where his joy and positivity comes from, naming Garoppolo as the catalyst for their success after he steered the ship during training camp and for a large portion of preseason.

“Yeah, the other guy’s still there," stated Stafford. "But no, it is a whole lot of fun. I think my situation during training camp with the injury that I was going through and not being able to really do much of anything for about four to six weeks, whatever it was, sometimes being without something lets you know how much you really love doing it and I love playing this game. I appreciate it."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) acknowledges the crowd and walks off the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I thought what (QB) Jimmy (Garoppolo) did in training camp with our group was awesome and the way he kept those guys rolling and he played great and gave us that good momentum going into it, and then I just picked up where he left off, so I got to give him a ton of credit for what he was able to do. And when you're without something like that and then you get the chance to go back and do it, it sure is a whole lot of fun and obviously it's a lot of fun winning ball games and helping other guys get in the end zone.”

Sean McVay

On Monday, McVay commented on what Stafford said, throwing in his thoughts on both quarterbacks and the position room in general.

“I saw a steadiness," stated McVay. "I saw a consistent vibe and demeanor. I also saw a guy, and what I'm appreciative of, is our relationship and the frustration and some of the uncertainty as this thing lingered. I think like anything else, when you miss something I think perspective is really helpful. What I think is the coolest thing is, you listen to him talk afterwards and what a freaking stud this guy is to acknowledge what a great job [Quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] did of operating our offense and allowing the 10 guys around him to continue to develop in the midst of his absence. It just shows why he's such a special leader."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates with cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after Durant returned an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He has this great humility that people love. I think he said it last night. When you miss something, you get a perspective and appreciation. I think there are a lot of things when you reflect on the totality of his experiences, you have a more mature perspective. I think as you continue to mature and get to really cool places in your life where you realize how blessed you are to have his wife and his beautiful family and then get a chance to play with people that he really loves. He loves his teammates."

"I think he really loves working with [Quarterback Coach] Dave Ragone. Their relationship is really cool to see. You see him with Jimmy and [Quarterback] Stetson [Bennett] and so he's having fun. He's present and he's doing a great job. We're taking it a day at a time. That's the thing I like about this team the most is they're just present and he's leading the way. I think a lot of guys follow suit, including myself.”

