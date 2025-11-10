Rams Fans Rejoice In This Big Way After Critical 49ers Win
The Los Angeles Rams came into Week 10 of the NFL season looking for a little bit of revenge. They went up the California coast to face off against their long-time NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams dropped the first meeting against them at home. Today, they were looking to get one back and stay on pace in the NFC West. It was going to be a battle, and one that the Rams were looking forward to.
Rams House Reacts to Rams Massive Divisional Win
The Rams marched down the field for a touchdown, but perhaps most importantly, Harrison Mevis' extra point is good.
Los Angeles leads 7-0.
Kyren Williams (6)
LosAngelesRams
2 yards
Puka Nacua increases the lead for the Rams! It's been all Los Angeles so far!
PUKA NACUA COMO UM RAIO PARA O TOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOUCHDOWN LOSANGELESRAMS!!!!!!!!
ILB Nate Landman has forced a fumble in back-to-back games. He has three FFs this season which ranks tied for third in the NFL. His nine FFs since 2023 are the third-most for any player in that span. This also marks the third straight year he's forced 3 fumbles.
The Rams have made this look easy so far, scoring touchdowns on each of their first three drives.
LosAngeles has only faced two third-downs so far and leads 21-0.
With his 147th regular season start, OL Rob Havenstein has passed Torry Holt (146) for the 7th-most regular season starts in franchise history.
Same old Rams/Niners game, can’t ever just blow them out
I just don’t see how Kyle will be able to take Mac Jones off the field with how he’s playing. I know Brock Purdy HAS to start if he’s healthy but this is a hot hand situation right now and MAC is rolling! Not trying to spark controversy but this is an obvious observation.
Either way Mac has made himself a lot of money and will be Starting somewhere next season.
The Matthew Stafford davante Adams chemistry is awesome
The Rams are now absolutely rolling and Stafford looks like the MVP.
