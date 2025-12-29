Rams Hold Fate of Fantasy Football Season in Their Hands

The Los Angeles Rams have arguably been the most important team throughout the 2025 fantasy football season. Managers who came away with Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, or Kyren Williams in the draft or in trades likely had one of the strongest rosters in their respective leagues, as each of those stars well outperformed their average draft positions.



Now, the Rams have the opportunity to wrap up their dominant 2025 season with another strong showing in the championship round. It just so happens that they're featured against the Atlanta Falcons in the last game of Week 17. Davante Adams is unfortunately unavailable, but LA still has more than enough offensive firepower to exploit a middling Falcons' defense.



Can the Rams come in clutch?



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

1. Matthew Stafford



Matthew Stafford has had an incredible run down the stretch for the Los Angeles Rams. In his last three games, he's averaged over 368 passing yards along with eight total touchdowns to just one interception. He's been instrumental for his fantasy managers, coming up big in the last week of the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs.



Now, he has a chance to cap it off with another monster performance in the championship. The Atlanta Falcons have given up nearly 19 points per game to quarterbacks, including 27 to Sam Darnold, 37 to Bryce Young, and 32 to Tua Tagovailoa. Stafford is projected for a modest 19.44 points in ESPN standard scoring.



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

2. Puka Nacua



Puka Nacua was unstoppable in Davante Adams' absence against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite matching up with arguably the best secondary in the entire league, he went off for 12 catches, 225 yards, and two touchdowns, putting up a ludicrous 46.5 full-PPR points in the fantasy semifinals. Dating back to the last week of the regular season, he's averaged over 36 in three games.



He'll be the primary target again versus the Falcons with Adams still sidelined. He can dominate the fantasy championship and pull away from Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the wide receiver race, who finished with nine catches and 72 yards in the 'Hawks Week 17 clash with the Carolina Panthers.



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

3. Kyren Williams



Atlanta's weaker against the run than the pass on defense. That bodes well for Kyren Williams and his fantasy managers. The Falcons have given up over 17 points per week to running backs this season. Williams had a slower day against the Seahawks, finishing with just 11.5 full-PPR points in the semis. Now, he can bounce back in the championship. ESPN has Williams projected just over 15 points.

To see how the Rams perform in the fantasy championship, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.