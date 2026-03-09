Four Point Plan for the Rams Perfect Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After already making several roster moves, the Los Angeles Rams enter free agency with championship ambitions. Here's a four-point plan of attack that ensures the team gets the players they truly need to win while avoiding mortgaging the future for the benefit of the present.

1. Address the Special Teams Unit With Veteran Free Agents

New Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone is tasked with fixing the unit that caused the Rams' demise in 2025. It's up to the front office to give him the players to succeed. What was the difference between Ventrone's successful stint with the Indianapolis Colts and horrific performance with the Cleveland Browns? The Colts gave him the tools to succeed.

Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake McQuaide, the Rams' long snapper, has to be at the top of the list regarding free agent re-signings. Troy Reeder should be on that list as well, along with strong punt protections and offensive linemen. If the Rams really want to go wild, two words...Rashid Shaheed.

2. Look For Steals and Deals, Especially on Offense

During the course of free agency, there might be certain players who fail to get a deal they deserve and could be willing to take a flyer with the Rams to set up a payday next offseason. If those deals do come to fruition, the Rams must be diligent and ready to pounce as timing is everything, even in the offseason.

Perhaps a wide receiver or backup quarterback. There's likely to be deals floating around.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

3. The Rams Are One Veteran Pass Rusher Away From a Complete Defensive Line

Just one guy who has played at the highest level and who continues to produce, even in reduced usage. That veteran player would be the man who keeps the Rams' youth confident but not cocky, especially in the big moments.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller (24) in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The good news is that it doesn't have to be an edge defender as interior defensive linemen and off-ball linebackers work as well. It's all about adding a fifth rusher to give the new fearsome foursome the matchups to complete sacks instead of pursuing presser.

Players like Bobby Wagner, Nakobe Dean, Von Miller, Calais Campbell, players of that caliber.

4. Set Yourself Up For the Second Free Agency Window

The key thing is not to overspend. Les Snead wants to use free agency in order to not be desperate in the draft. One of the things that quells desperation is knowing the team has enough money to attack the free agent market after the draft.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Keep money on the side and options on the table so the team is able to select the best player available when the 13th pick comes around.