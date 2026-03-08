Rams Free Agency Mailbag: Who Will Les Snead Target Come Monday

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to attack 2026, starting with the NFL's legal tampering period, which begins on Monday. The fans have questions, so let's answer the pressing concerns.

I think most Rams fans know that adding WRs via free agency and/or draft is necessary since Adams is older and there's a lack of depth after Nacua. What WRs in free agency do you think would be good fits?

Great question. I'm looking at veterans. While I would love to see Mike Evans in LA due to his championship pedigree, willingness to prioritize winning, and ability to play on the outside to free up the inside, if the Rams were to add a free agent pass catcher, I'm expecting a player to be around Evans' age range because I don't see the Rams making a deal for over three years.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defend in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Others could include DeAndre Hopkins, Dyami Brown, and Jahan Dotson. Low risk, lower contracts, and easily cuttable. The problem is that the Rams are unlikely to be able to afford a player who's worth more than $10 million a season.

When it comes to replacing Adams, look at the Rams' first two picks in the 2026 draft. Don't be surprised to see a selection at 13 for receiver or for the Rams to leverage multiple picks to jump back into the first round to address the future of the position.

Any word on the Rams having interest in CB Jamel Dean in free agency?

No confirmed reports, and from what I'm hearing, Dean wants to get paid. Good news is that Dean is a bit older, and others might hold off since he's set to turn 30 this year. The bad news is that Dean is already a Super Bowl champion, who started in that contest, thus he's not ring chasing, and I'm expecting his value to be at least $12 million a year.

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Dean is in play for the Rams, considering the team is about to hand Trent McDuffie a $30+ million deal per year, it's doubtful the Rams would be able to offer Dean the money and the years to satisfy the cornerback.

How are we going to address the fact that we have Walmart and Target employees running routes behind Puka and Adams?

When it comes to the receiver room, why Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith didn't take a dramatic jump in production remains a mystery, considering all three were balling out in preseason and training camp.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While I didn't expect them to become bona fide starters last season, I expected a bit more. I also believe all three are underutalized and Mumpfield has been playing out of position for a while, but that's my two cents. Addressing the position would mean the team would have to add a meaningful addition and I only see that happening during the draft. Makai Lemon, anyone?

Will the Rams go after another corner via free agency? I really like Dean or Taylor. What about someone like Rashid as a third receiver and who can fix our returner issues?

As mentioned above, Dean is a possibility, but the Rams might have priced themselves out with their move for Trent McDuffie. Alontae Taylor would be even harder to add as he's younger, has a higher ceiling due to less wear and tear, plus he's coming off his rookie deal, so he wants top dollar, and all of those dollars are going to McDuffie. It sucks because Taylor would have been a perfect fit as he was stellar in Brandon Staley's scheme. While I think the Rams will add a corner, it is likely a cheaper scheme fit to add depth while operating on Special Teams.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

For Rashid Shaheed, he would be what the Rams believed Tutu Atwell could become. Plus, he is a phenomenal returner, which is the one thing Atwell wasn't. The problem is that the Rams love their guys. Dare I speak about Troy Reeder and his unlimited job security? Xavier Smith falls in that category and for good reason. Since the Rams already tenured Smith, it's doubtful they would add Shaheed, even though having Smith and Shaheed would make the offense unstoppable and the Special Teams...not as deficient as last year.

In this Super Bowl or bust year, what is something going on behind the scenes that the fans do not appreciate, which will be instrumental to the team’s success?

Coaching continuity. The only major departure was Aubrey Pleasant and the Rams replaced him with Jimmy Lake, a coach who was with the Rams last season, worked with Raheem Morris and Nate Landman in Atlanta during the 2024 season, and was a member of the Rams in 2023. He also coached Trent McDuffie at Washington.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keeping Nate Scheelhaase and Dave Ragone was massive. Rob Calabrese fills in perfectly for Scheelhaase's old role, while Eric Yarber continues to uphold the standards in the wide receiver room. Scott Huff is a blocking genius who has redefined the tight end room, while Ryan Wendell has established the New England Patriots/ Dante Scarnecchia culture within the offensive line. Five offensive linemen, zero first-round picks, one day two pick, two day three picks, two undrafted players, and yet, Matthew Stafford was clean all season while Kyren Williams hit his third straight 1,000-yard season.

On defense, the pieces being added indicate Chris Shula will bring more pressure, while various additions from the collegiate ranks will keep the Rams up to date with modern concepts, without sacrificing the brain trust at the top.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, the biggest moves come from the Washington Commanders. Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Johnson will be the reason Sean McVay becomes a complete game manager. McVay's fatal flaw is that he often gets way too aggressive or way too conservative at the wrong time. Let's not forget McVay's plan to launch footballs into the snowy Chicago sky in January. Those two should lead to a more succinct product that eliminates bad football.

Continuity for player development and culture, while new additions fix pressing issues without negatively affecting their overall operation.

Can we expect any more extensions to get done before the draft? Some big contracts are going to need to be paid out soon. With Free agency and the draft coming, could it be another avenue to free up space this year?

There only one move the Rams could make to free up space via an additional extension and that is to extend Davante Adams, allowing the team to put more of his $28 million cap hit onto 2027. The problem is that, as you mentioned, the Rams have to extend their 2023 draft class and their extensions hit the books next season as well.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In terms of when those extensions will happen, Rams GM Les Snead told reporters that the team will address free agency first, then the draft, and the extension-eligible players who are still under contract, so it's highly doubtful the Rams will extend anyone until the end of April. That could change quickly if other teams start to hand out market-shifting deals before the draft.

Do you think there any plans to free up more cap space? And their targets could be ?

No on freeing up more cap space as Darious Williams' retirement took care of the only major move the team had to add space. The only other moves they have is based on how they structure Tyler Higbee's and Kam Curl's extensions.

Targets: Veteran receiver and cornerback. Also, don't be surprised if the Rams make a bold move at off-ball linebacker or if Von Miller somehow finds his way back to Southern California.

How would you rate the Rams' moves so far? What else would you do in the next few days?

They have been excellent. McDuffie addresses the biggest need from last season, Curl allows Kam Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough to cause havoc underneath. Higbee indicates the Rams will run more 13 personnel, as they should. Plus, these moves give the Rams total freedom to select the best players available during the draft.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Personally, I would make smart, short-term signings to address depth issues and Special Teams, to then re-attack the veteran free agent market after the draft.