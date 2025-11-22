Ram Digest

Rams Give Reason Why Jarquez Hunter Hasn't Received a Carry

The Los Angeles Rams running back hasn't seen offensive action since the preseason

Brock Vierra

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston (53) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston (53) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have yet to utilize Jarquez Hunter this season, calling into question the reason for not only drafting him but also trading up to select a player whom wouldn't have an immediate role.

While Rams head coach Sean McVay has typically kept rookie running backs on the bench, considering both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum saw only limited action in their first year, the reason for the lack of Hunter's overall involvement remained a mystery until Friday when McVay spoke on the issue.

McVay on Hunter

“To ‘Ja’s’ [Jarquez Hunter] credit, he's done a great job and he's stayed patient. Nobody wants to be out there more than him and he's done a lot of things that are probably deserving of that. When you're talking about figuring out your 48, you have real confidence in [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] and [Running Back] Blake [Corum]. I think it's been good. [Running Backs Coach] Ron's [Gould] done a great job of balancing those guys' workloads."

Jarquez Hunter
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) enters the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think you saw it in how well Kyren played last week and how explosive he looks. Blake is continuing to get better and better. With [Running Back] Ronnie [Rivers] being our PP. it'd be hard to be able to get four running backs up right now just based on how you're playing it out position wise and what's going to be their role."

Sean McVay
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"But, you always have to be ready because there's a lot of unforeseen things that can happen. I have been pleased with ‘Ja’ even though he's not getting the opportunities, but it's not because of anything he's not doing. It's more of a circumstantial type of thing.”

With that being said, unless an injury occurs, it appears the only shot Hunter will have to record offensive snaps this season is if the Rams are able to clinch a division spot before the end of the season/ enter a situation where they can rest their starters for the final game of the season.

Despite his lack of immediate usage, the Rams have the belief in Hunter that he will be a future producer for the franchise, after receiving continual praise back

“’Jah’ [Jarquez Hunter] is a good football player," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur back in August. "You saw some really good stuff from Auburn. It's a reason that [General Manager] Les [Snead] and his team pinpointed him right away and why we took him early on that Saturday in April."

Jarquez Hunter
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) runs to sideline during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He’s a guy that the more opportunities he gets, the better it's going to be. He’s got the right intentionality. Being with [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] in that running back room and being with all those running backs is great for any running back, let alone a rookie. You’re being held to such a high standard. He’ll be another piece of this thing and organically it’ll all figure itself out.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.