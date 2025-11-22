Rams Give Reason Why Jarquez Hunter Hasn't Received a Carry
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have yet to utilize Jarquez Hunter this season, calling into question the reason for not only drafting him but also trading up to select a player whom wouldn't have an immediate role.
While Rams head coach Sean McVay has typically kept rookie running backs on the bench, considering both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum saw only limited action in their first year, the reason for the lack of Hunter's overall involvement remained a mystery until Friday when McVay spoke on the issue.
McVay on Hunter
“To ‘Ja’s’ [Jarquez Hunter] credit, he's done a great job and he's stayed patient. Nobody wants to be out there more than him and he's done a lot of things that are probably deserving of that. When you're talking about figuring out your 48, you have real confidence in [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] and [Running Back] Blake [Corum]. I think it's been good. [Running Backs Coach] Ron's [Gould] done a great job of balancing those guys' workloads."
"I think you saw it in how well Kyren played last week and how explosive he looks. Blake is continuing to get better and better. With [Running Back] Ronnie [Rivers] being our PP. it'd be hard to be able to get four running backs up right now just based on how you're playing it out position wise and what's going to be their role."
"But, you always have to be ready because there's a lot of unforeseen things that can happen. I have been pleased with ‘Ja’ even though he's not getting the opportunities, but it's not because of anything he's not doing. It's more of a circumstantial type of thing.”
With that being said, unless an injury occurs, it appears the only shot Hunter will have to record offensive snaps this season is if the Rams are able to clinch a division spot before the end of the season/ enter a situation where they can rest their starters for the final game of the season.
Despite his lack of immediate usage, the Rams have the belief in Hunter that he will be a future producer for the franchise, after receiving continual praise back
“’Jah’ [Jarquez Hunter] is a good football player," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur back in August. "You saw some really good stuff from Auburn. It's a reason that [General Manager] Les [Snead] and his team pinpointed him right away and why we took him early on that Saturday in April."
"He’s a guy that the more opportunities he gets, the better it's going to be. He’s got the right intentionality. Being with [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] in that running back room and being with all those running backs is great for any running back, let alone a rookie. You’re being held to such a high standard. He’ll be another piece of this thing and organically it’ll all figure itself out.”
