Key Matchups for Rams' Regular Season Finale vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams are heading to the playoffs for a third consecutive season, but will start on the road after missing out on opportunities in the last two weeks of action. Despite this, Los Angeles will look to finish the regular season on a high note against their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals.

The last time these two teams met, the Rams spotted the Cardinals for a 45-17 drumming that saw them run for 249 yards, including a monster day from Blake Corum. The Rams are pondering getting back on track with another strong performance against the 3-13 Cardinals. With that in mind, let's look at the key matchups for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium in the final home game of the season.

Los Angeles Rams passing game vs. Arizona Cardinals secondary

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford had a whopping 9.1 yards per pass attempt against the Cardinals defense, where wideout Puka Nacua caught seven passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a hefty game for the All-Pro receiver. The Cardinals pass defense is suboptimal, which paves the way for another day of throwing the rock around for Stafford and his pass-catchers.

Look for Nacua to see a good deal of the target on Sunday, while rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson continues to make a steady impact in the passing game as he looks to be an important piece for Los Angeles in the postseason.

Los Angeles Rams run game vs. Arizona Cardinals run defense

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Blake Corum dealing with an ankle injury, the Rams' 1,000-yard rusher, Kyren Williams, is expected to take a majority of the carries and snaps at running back this weekend at home. Should Corum not play in Week 18, look for Ronnie Rivers and rookie Jarquez Hunter to see a fair amount of opportunities in the run and pass game. Hunter would have a rare week of dressing out for gameday after being inactive for much of the season.

Los Angeles Rams pass defense vs. Arizona Cardinals passing attack

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) high-five after a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett's arm has to fall off his torso at some point for how many times he is throwing the football this season. He has yet to have a game where he has thrown for under 301 pass attempts as a starter, and that is likely to continue against the Rams, no matter what happens this weekend.

This means the Rams secondary must remain stout and disciplined to gain confidence as a group heading into the postseason. They remember Week 13 in Carolina, especially if they are to play them again next weekend. Kam Curl, Cobie Durant, Kamren Kinchens, and Emmanuel Forbes will be players in the secondary to watch as Los Angeles looks to shut down the Cardinals passing attack.

