Rams Mike LaFleur Discusses Offense's Execution Against Seahawks
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams needed a bit of luck and a heroic effort from their defense to secure victory over the Seattle Seahawks. On Thursday, the Rams' offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula, shared their respective thoughts on the game, areas where they need to improve, and the aspects that they were impressed with.
Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below
Q: What have you been impressed by with Terrance Ferguson’s development and whether you've been surprised by anything?
“I think the improvement in just the overall upside that he has is exciting," stated McVay. "I love the guy's demeanor. I think he has great examples of veteran players of what it looks like. He has a great coach in [Tight End Coach Scott] ‘Scooter’ Huff."
"I think the guy continues to go to work and I think he enjoys playing. I don't feel like any moment is too big for him and he's only going to continuously get better. He’s smart too. Our tight ends for them to do as many things as they're doing, they're really smart. There are going to be some great learning ‘opps’ [opportunities] from yesterday. I love what he's about. I love the guys he's playing around. I'm really excited for how bright I think his future is.”
Q: Could you speak on the run game being efficient and what it meant for Kyren Williams to break off multiple big runs?
“Oh, they were huge and we needed those," stated McVay. "I thought they were key and critical. I thought he did a great job. You get him clean to the second and third levels and slash running and no wasted movement and being able to work edges on a really good post player that does a good job of finding his one shot to find an angle. It was awesome for Kyren. We want to be able to build on that and I was really proud of him. It did mean a lot. I could tell it meant a lot to him, but it meant a lot to our team and I thought he was outstanding yesterday.”
