Rams Reveal Inactives Before Their Regular Season Finale

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their inactives list before taking on the Arizona Cardinals in their regular season finale.

Inactives List

QB Stetson Bennett

WR Davante Adams

TE Terrance Ferguson

RB Jarquez Hunter

DB Josh Wallace

DB Darious Williams

OL Kevin Dotson

Instant Analysis

Not many surprises. The Rams are making sure Adams is ready for the playoffs while Ferguson was a late addition to the injury report. This means Hunter will finish the 2025 regular season with zero carries.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch as Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) defends during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

That also means Kyren Williams and Blake Corum will play.

Getting Their Rhythm Back

The Rams are currently on a two game skid and look to get back into the winner's circle to end the season. Sean McVay spoke this week on attacking their preparation with eyes towards the future, detailing the process behind their intention.

“I think the appropriate urgency and enjoyment and really just making sure that what's done is done," stated McVay. "We want to be able to learn from it, but let's not live in the past. Let's not be ahead of ourselves. Let's be totally and completely present. Without getting too much in depth, I think when I'm trying to reflect on, are we inspiring the guys to be able to do the right thing? There are some moments that you look at as a coach and where can we help inspire and make sure that there's clarity of what the mission is in mind."

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"That's where I'm grateful to be able to have opportunities to be able to do that. I like the way they've handled it. I'm optimistic because in a lot of instances, our good weeks of practice, preparation and performance have led to game reality. There were some moments where that was demonstrated, but not enough. Some of the things that we had a tough time overcoming got us. We'll learn from it and apply it moving forward.”

Puka Nacua added on what McVay had to say, addressing the steps taken to restore their confidence.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"I think the swagger comes and the confidence comes from our preparation," stated Nacua. "I think the result that happens on Sunday isn’t what we wanted, but going through the days that we've had of practice, we’re doing the same things that we've been doing since winning our first one against the Texans. I think that's been the mindset, getting us back to what makes us who I feel like we are and that's practicing hard and I feel like we have the opportunity to get the limited reps we get of good on good. We try to take advantage of those moments.”

