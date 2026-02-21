Rams Have an Opportunity to Rewrite a Wrong From 2022

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. No one has been more championship adjacent in the 2020s that former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner, a Seattle Seahawks legend and Super Bowl champion, has been chasing his second ring for years but has been unable to secure it. Wagner joined the Rams after Super Bowl LVI, where his stellar play wasn't enough to overcome the issues of 2022, leading to the worst season the Rams have suffered under Sean McVay.

Wagner rejoined the Seahawks in 2023, leaving after the season with Pete Carroll. The Seahawks would win the Super Bowl two years later. Wagner joined the Washington Commanders in 2024, making it to the NFC Championship Game, where they would lose to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and with a second title on his mind, it's it time for the Los Angeles native to come home again?

Is It Time To Bring Bobby Wagner Back To Los Angeles?

Like Demario Davis, Bobby Wagner continues to be an ageless wonder at the middle linebacker position, with 2025 being the first year since 2013 that he wasn't named an All-Pro. Replacing the selection in his illustrious trophy cabinet is the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Wagner, who is set to be a free agent after his two-year tenure with the Washington Commanders has come to an end was named as one of the best linebacker free agents about to hit the market by Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner enters free agency after spending each of the past two seasons with the Commanders," stated Geitheim. "Wagner has signed one-year deals with Washington each of the last two offseasons, and will become a free agent once again."

"While Wagner is not quite the player he was in his prime, when he was a six-time first-team All-Pro, he remains a productive player. The 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year is also a tremendous leader and role model, which could prove beneficial for another team like it has for the Commanders."

The Call

If the money makes sense, Wagner is the perfect addition for the defense as his outstanding play would help cover up issues that affected the team this year, his veteran presence and leadership would lead to improved production from the defensive line, and he would be the fourth true on-field commander, joining Quentin Lake , Nate Landman, and Kobie Turner in that role.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Wagner's the perfect fit, especially when it's considered that Wagner doesn't get faked out, and the three offenses in the NFC West outside of the Rams make their money off building a strong play-action passing attack from a strong run game. All Kyle Shanahan-inspired operations.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.