Rams House Reacts to Team's Shocking Week 17 Loss
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams were looking to get a much needed bounce back win on Monday Night Football in Week 17. The Rams were on the road in Atlanta, taking on the Falcons. The Rams wanted to get right, even if they were not playing for the NFC West anymore.
The Rams were short-handed once again on the offensive end. Star wide receiver Davante Adams was OUT for the second straight game.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Wild Monday Night Game
Matthew Stafford has thrown 40 touchdown passes this season.
There are only three 50-touchdown seasons in NFL history.
The Rams get the rare situation where winning helps their draft position… because they own the Falcons 1st round pick.
Colby Parkinson had a great month scoring 6 touchdowns over six weeks.
That's another drop for him along the sideline. It's a tough catch, but gotta make it.
Matthew Stafford buys time on 3rd-and-10 and finds Xavier Smith.
Bijan Robinson's 93-yard touchdown run is the longest touchdown run in Falcons franchise history.
BLOCKED FG!
Jared Verse said on his way to the end zone!
Jared Verse saving Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign
Final 15 minutes incoming.
If Matthew Stafford ever wanted an MVP moment, it's right here
The Rams return a blocked FG for a TD for the first time since 1986!
The Rams now trail by 7 after falling behind by 21. No team has overcome a 21-point 2nd-half deficit this season (0-67).
The last time the Falcons blew a 21-point lead? You can probably guess..
Matthew Stafford with a chance to cement his first MVP award
Matthew Stafford wants Drake Maye to win MVP!
Status alert: Kyren Williams headed to medical tent Monday.
Tie ball game.
The Rams might win this game but the damage has been done.
Give it up for the blockers.
Stafford has a multi turnover game
Falcons special teams being braindead that gifts a TD
James Pearce costing the falcons another turnover
The same narrative yall gave Sam last week better be the same here
PUKA NACUA NEARLY MADE THE GREATEST CATCH IN FOOTBALL HISTORY.
Puka Nacua has 47 yards but should have close to 200. Incredible efforts negated by penalties or reviews.
3 INTs against a bad Falcons team on the road, compounding a fall from the 1-seed all the way to 3rd place in the division.
In an objective world, Matthew Stafford's MVP chances have taken a massive hit — especially since Drake Maye has been better statistically
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.