Rams House Reacts to Team's Shocking Week 17 Loss

The Los Angeles Rams were looking to get a much needed bounce back win on Monday Night Football in Week 17. The Rams were on the road in Atlanta, taking on the Falcons. The Rams wanted to get right, even if they were not playing for the NFC West anymore.

The Rams were short-handed once again on the offensive end. Star wide receiver Davante Adams was OUT for the second straight game.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Social Media Reacts to Rams Wild Monday Night Game

Always nice to see familiar faces. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KOdH1EB7KE — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 30, 2025

Nothin' but love for the road Ramily. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/YOzTn3yJLb — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 30, 2025

👀 pic.twitter.com/nkdHoLW3no — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 30, 2025

The Rams get the rare situation where winning helps their draft position… because they own the Falcons 1st round pick. — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) December 30, 2025

Colby Parkinson had a great month scoring 6 touchdowns over six weeks.



That's another drop for him along the sideline. It's a tough catch, but gotta make it.



Matthew Stafford buys time on 3rd-and-10 and finds Xavier Smith. — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) December 30, 2025

Puka Nacua passed Marshall Faulk (4,071) in receiving yards and moved to 12th in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/A6xF9MOrog — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 30, 2025

We need to stop going straight to blaming the play-call.



There needs to be more accountability on the players making plays.



Kyren Williams doesn't get blown up in the backfield if DJ Humphries doesn't completely whiff. That's completely separate from the play-call. — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) December 30, 2025

Bijan Robinson's 93-yard touchdown run is the longest touchdown run in Falcons franchise history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 30, 2025

BLOCKED FG! 😳



Jared Verse said ✌️ on his way to the end zone! pic.twitter.com/XYSZhoOQzK — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2025

Jared Verse saving Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign pic.twitter.com/a3GkOCNLp4 — GhettoGronk (@GhettoGronk) December 30, 2025

Final 15 minutes incoming. pic.twitter.com/5s3tbP39ZR — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 30, 2025

If Matthew Stafford ever wanted an MVP moment, it's right here — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 30, 2025

The Rams return a blocked FG for a TD for the first time since 1986!



The Rams now trail by 7 after falling behind by 21. No team has overcome a 21-point 2nd-half deficit this season (0-67).



The last time the Falcons blew a 21-point lead? You can probably guess..#MNFInsights — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 30, 2025

Matthew Stafford with a chance to cement his first MVP award pic.twitter.com/92QivdPaop — NFL Memes (@Nflmemes) December 30, 2025

Matthew Stafford wants Drake Maye to win MVP!pic.twitter.com/B6EMLbnCGA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 30, 2025

Status alert: Kyren Williams headed to medical tent Monday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 30, 2025

Tie ball game.

The Rams might win this game but the damage has been done.

Give it up for the blockers.

Give it up for the blockers. pic.twitter.com/sBFirheqrT — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 30, 2025

Stafford has a multi turnover game



Falcons special teams being braindead that gifts a TD



James Pearce costing the falcons another turnover



The same narrative yall gave Sam last week better be the same here — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) December 30, 2025

PUKA NACUA NEARLY MADE THE GREATEST CATCH IN FOOTBALL HISTORY.



😱😱😱



SPECIAL



pic.twitter.com/I5xqjyOK3g — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 30, 2025

Puka Nacua has 47 yards but should have close to 200. Incredible efforts negated by penalties or reviews.

3 INTs against a bad Falcons team on the road, compounding a fall from the 1-seed all the way to 3rd place in the division.



In an objective world, Matthew Stafford's MVP chances have taken a massive hit — especially since Drake Maye has been better statistically — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 30, 2025

