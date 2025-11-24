Rams House Rejoices After Staking Claim as NFL's Top Team
The Los Angeles Rams hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football with all eyes on them. This was a huge game for the Rams because with a win, they had a chance to take over as the No. 1 team in the NFC, and we know how important getting a bye for any team is.
The Rams were coming off a good win, and they were looking to beat another good team in the Buccaneers, and show why they are the team to beat. The Rams are the team right now that no one wants to see, and they are going on a run right now, and there is no team that could stop them when they are at their best.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Big Time SNF Win Over Bucs
"QB1 on the scene."
Baker back in LA
Thrilled to be celebrating my 100th game announcing football tonight! Thanks to the organization, the fans and the team I work with who make it all happen. Special shout out to my family for their support!
WR Puka Nacua has passed Flipper Anderson (259) in receptions and moved to 14th in franchise history.
Matthew Stafford finds Davante Adams in the end zone again. Stafford was 8 for 8 for 89 yards on the Rams' opening drive.
The Rams lead 7-0 with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
This works so well bc the Rams consistently use their WRs intentionally in the run game. This looks enough like their run scheme that he basically gets a free release.
Just give him the MVP right now.
29 touchdowns to 2 INTs and leading the best team in the NFL. At 37 years old, Stafford is playing the best football of his career. Just so fun to watch.
Buccaneers QB Teddy Bridgewater has replaced the injured Baker Mayfield.
If you had to point to a weakness on the Rams right now, where do you point? Seriously.
This team is good-to-great just about everywhere. And best of all, they're insanely disciplined and play as a unit everywhere.
Even the STs unit got fixed. Also, best coaching staff in NFL.
I’m gonna be straight up with you guys, this may be the best red zone defense I have ever seen on the rams… like ever.
JARED VERSE WITH HIS SECOND SACK OF THE GAME
