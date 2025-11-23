Rams vs Buccaneers Live Game Thread
The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time this season, at home, against a division leader in the NFC. 6 - 4 may not seem like much on paper, but Baker Mayfield was a leading MVP candidate earlier this season for a reason.
He has the ability to will his team to wins, with his clutch factor and multiple ways he can keep the drive going. He has a big arm and throws with anticipation that makes any throw look easy, while also being one of the best rushing quarterbacks so far this season in terms of go-to have-it plays.
The Return of Mayfield
Mayfield hasn't been back to the City of Angels to face the Rams ever since his short stint with the team in 2022. It's thanks to that game that the Bucs were willing to take a flyer on Mayfield, and now, he's their franchise quarterback, and they have serious expectations with him leading the team.
His career resurgence is largely due to Sean McVay's offensive scheme, giving Mayfield creativity on the field to spitball a bit and find his own ways to move the ball downfield. He can also follow a game plan very closely, but he's been let loose more and more against the Bucs.
Another player who executes McVay's offense to perfection is Matthew Stafford, the current leading MVP candidate. The Seattle Seahawks' defense was able to keep him and the Rams' offense in check, but the last time the Bucs' defense was on the field, they let Josh Allen score six touchdowns against them.
This game is a perfect opportunity for him to get his MVP case back on track, as their defense has shown they're susceptible to big games being played against them. On the other hand, the Rams defense established itself as a top unit in the NFL after shutting down Sam Darnold the way they did, and their dominance is expected to continue in Week 12.
Mayfield has only thrown three interceptions so far this season, but he threw one last week, which only exacerbated their loss. He hasn't had a turnover in consecutive games this year, which the Rams are hoping changes once he throws against their red-hot secondary.
The Rams' defense has what it takes to limit Mayfield's receiving options even more, and their offense has the capacity to take advantage of a wounded defense. They simply can't let Mayfield bring them back into the game, and they should be winning their 9th win of the season soon.
The game kicks off at 5:20 PM PST / 8:20 PM EST and can be watched on NBC Sports!
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.