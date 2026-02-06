Sean McVay Makes Explosive Hire to Rams Offensive Coaching Staff

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made a bold move for their coaching staff, hiring former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to join their staff.

What We Know So Far

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Kingsbury, who mutually agreed to part ways with the Washington Commanders this offseason, will return to the Los Angeles area in an unconfirmed role with the Rams.

"Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is joining the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Rams, per

@PSchrags

and me," wrote Schefter.

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at press conference at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Kingsbury and McVay have been speaking over the last two weeks and there's mutual excitement to finally get to work together," added ESPN's Peter Schrager. "When the Giants opted to hire Matt Nagy as OC, the path was cleared for Kingsbury to the Rams."

Kingsbury spent the 2023 NFL season as an analyst for the USC Trojans.

What This Move Means For the Rams

This all but confirms that Nate Scheelhaase, the Rams' current pass game coordinator will be elevated to offensive coordinator this offseason to replace the outgoing Mike LaFleur . LaFleur took Kingsbury's old job in Arizona after Jonathan Gannon, who was unable to eclipse Kingsbury's mark in the desert, joined up with LaFleur's brother Matt in Green Bay as Packers defensive coordinator.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, that's two seperate issues to dive into. First, let's talk Scheelhaase. Unless Kingsbury is the new offensive coordinator, which no one is reporting right now, Kingsbury will be part of the game planning staff. The Rams already have a quarterback and wide receiver coach so Kingsbury won't be that and it's hard to image a coach with Kingsbury's resume would take an NFL analyst role.

It feels like he's replacing Scheelhaase as pass game coordinator so Scheelhaase can elevate, allowing Kingsbury to play an influential role on a potent offense, adding that to his resume before the next hiring cycle while Scheelhaase gets the promotion he's due.

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

I'll also say this and this is simply my thoughts on the situation, but if the Rams don't promote Scheelhaase, the Seattle Seahawks will swipe him to replace Klint Kubiak. Losing the NFC Championship and then a premier offensive mind to Mike Macdonald is not the route Sean McVay wants to go and that is why he won't...thus Scheelhaase as OC.

The second issue is the NFL is too familiar with each other. We're about to see culture verses subculture in football and it's going to be Shanahan/McVay ideologies verses everything built to be the anthesis of it.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Raheem Morris is back with Kyle Shanahan. Nathaniel Hackett has been a non-play calling offensive coordinator for both LaFleur brothers. Baker Mayfield has played in three separate versions of the Sean McVay offense...and so has Kirk Cousins. The NFL is too familiar and thus, this move signals McVay's coaching tree will have double digit branches before he's 43. He's old 40.

