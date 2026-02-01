What the Rams Need out of Their Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams found so much success this season primarily because of their quarterback playing at an MVP level, and leading their offense to be one of the most explosive and efficient in the red zone.

Matthew Stafford ardently defied Father Time and played one of the best seasons of his career. Unfortunately for the Rams, Stafford is closer to the twilight of his career than he is to his peak. The future of the quarterback position is uncertain in Los Angeles. What do the Rams need out of their quarterback in 2026 in order to succeed?

What They Need

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

John Kosko writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down where each team's quarterback needs are heading into next season. The Rams are a team that has a great short-term veteran, but they need to find his successor and fast if they want to continue being in the mix for the NFC West .

"Matthew Stafford might reside firmly in the elite tier if not for the fact that he’s about to turn 38 and continues to battle nagging offseason injuries. As long as Stafford keeps playing at this level — likely finishing as the 2025 MVP and owning the second-highest PFF passing grade over the past two seasons — the Rams will be content to keep running it back. At some point, though, Sean McVay will need to identify and develop Stafford’s successor", said Kosko.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Stafford was on the verge of retirement before lighting up the NFL with his accuracy and arm strength in 2025. That simply doesn't happen two seasons in a row, and it's expected that he won't have this same type of success even if he were to run it back for another season.

There's no doubt that he's a living legend and the Rams can't be counted out as long as he's healthy, but this was their best chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Sean McVay and the Rams may have to accept that they were only able to win one Super Bowl as a result of the Stafford trade, and most franchises would take that in a heartbeat.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams better hope that Stafford will be their quarterback next season, because they don't have a player on their roster who could step up and give them an intriguing future.

They have the assets to make a splash and trade for a quarterback on the market, but anyone they'd be interested in would need time behind Stafford to get used to the McVay system. They need to find a quarterback who can give them a future to look forward to.

