What the Rams' Future May Look Like

Now that the Seattle Seahawks have won Super Bowl 60 over the New England Patriots, this NFL season is officially over. What a season it's been for the Los Angeles Rams. They can now say that they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions in consecutive seasons, which shows the level of competitiveness they bring season in and season out.

Matthew Stafford confirmed he'll be coming back to the team in 2026 at the end of his MVP acceptance speech, which is huge news for the Rams and their future. The biggest thing the Rams have to prepare for now is the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft . Which prospects should the Rams be paying extra attention to?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick writes for Pro Football Focus, and he broke down his 2026 NFL mock draft after the results of Super Bowl 60 solidified the final draft positions. The Rams have two first-round picks, and Chadwick predicts that they'll be used to address the secondary and offensive line, Jermod McCoy and Monroe Freeling, respectively.

"Newly minted MVP Matthew Stafford announced his return to the Rams for his age-38 season, keeping Los Angeles’ Super Bowl window open for at least one more year. So, instead of prioritizing the future with a quarterback prospect like Ty Simpson, the Rams try to maximize the present and address a current need at cornerback with McCoy. While he missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL, McCoy managed an 89.6 PFF coverage grade as a sophomore in 2024, placing ninth in the FBS", said Chadwick.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams are taking a gamble by selecting a player who hasn't been on a football field in over a year, but it's a risk that Sean McVay and Les Snead should be willing to take. Super Bowl 60 was a defensive slugfest, and if the Rams are going to take anything from that game, it's that they need a secondary that can step up and be lockdown when they need to be.

"Warren McClendon Jr. performed admirably at right tackle for the Rams this year, but Los Angeles could still be on the hunt for a long-term answer at the position. Freeling’s 85.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked seventh among all college football tackles".

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This is a much safer pick, and one the Rams need to make. Once their offensive line broke down, defenses got free shots at Stafford, which isn't what they want with him entering year 18 in 2026. An offensive lineman is good regardless, especially one of Freeling's caliber late in the first round.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.