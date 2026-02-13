Rams Learn Who They Will Play In Their Season Opener

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have learned who their first opponent of the season will be and the contest is set to be a wild one.

Australia Welcomes The Rams And the NFC West

The Rams are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia as part of the NFL International Series.

The date of the contest has been narrowed down to two days, either occuring on the Wednesday or Thursday of the NFL's opening week.

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; A locker room exhibit wth the helmets and jerseys of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14), San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85), Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua (12), Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (8) at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The NFL will have a Wednesday game to open 2026 with 49ers-Rams in Australia being played either on Wednesday or Thursday as part of opening weekend, per @Ourand_Puck," tweeted Yahoo Sports.

"Whichever day the game does not take place, the Seahawks ' home opener will be on."

While the NFL has yet to say which game the Rams will play, it's important to note that the Seahawks home opener must be planned around the MLB's Seattle Mariners schedule, as their ballpark is adjacent to the Seahawks' home stadium, Lumen Field.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There is precedent of the Super Bowl Champion not opening up the season as the NFL has the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears to open up the NFL's 100th season in 2019, with the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, who defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, played on Sunday.

The Rams Push Into Australia

As one of four teams with International Marketing rights in Australia, the Rams are making the bold leap as the first NFL team to play a game down under, who is able to build a brand in one of the key financial areas within the Pacific Rim.

"As we make history with the NFL and bring the first regular season game to Australia, we are pleased to take our annual match-up against our NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers to the MCG," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. "Since we first secured marketing rights to the country in 2021 and more recently since the announcement of this game last year, we have seen tremendous excitement for our team from fans both in Australia and also across the world. We look forward to spending this offseason continuing to deepen our connection with the Melbourne community leading up to the game this fall."

Jan 29, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers helmets with the Golden Gate bridge as a backdrop. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both sides look to benefit from the contest as Melbourne hopes to use the game to showcase the tourism opportunities Melbourne has to offer consumers of the NFL.

“This event will shine an international spotlight on Melbourne bringing even more visitors from across the globe,”said Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos.“We’re already seeing year-round benefits thanks to our major marketing campaigns that are exposing American audiences to the best of Victoria, and having the 49ers will only add to the interest.

