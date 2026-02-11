What the Rams Can Takeaway From Super Bowl 60

The Los Angeles Rams and the rest of the NFL world bore witness to one of the most one-sided Super Bowls in recent memory. While it didn't get as bad as last year's beatdown that the Philadelphia Eagles handed the Kansas City Chiefs, it was clear from the first snap that the New England Patriots were severely outmatched.

The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60, proving that the NFC West was the hardest division in the NFL this season. Next season, they'll have the reigning Super Bowl champions, the reigning MVP, Comeback Player of the Year, and the Offensive Player of the Year all competing for the top. What can the Rams take away from their divisional rival winning the big game?

Missed Opportunity

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The biggest takeaway for the Rams is that they missed their opportunity to win a Super Bowl. They would've steamrolled the Patriots and given Matthew Stafford a chance to ride off into the sunset. They have to be glad he's coming back next season, but they would've been so much happier if they had won the Super Bowl this season.

Stafford is the only quarterback who consistently found success against the Seahawks' defense. He was their natural kryptonite, and they still came up short in the NFC Championship Game. They should be sick to their stomachs knowing that for the second year in a row, they came so close to knocking off the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It's not all doom and gloom for the Rams. There have to be some members of their organization that has to feel happy for Cooper Kupp and him solidifying his legacy with a second Super Bowl victory. He can retire now

He didn't have the same impact as when he won it with the Rams, but he was a key part of their offense all season-long and made Jaxon Smith-Njigba that much more dangerous by punishing teams that used up all of their defensive attention on him.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the Rams must recognize the challenges they will face in returning to this level of success next season. They have plenty of cap space to use addressing their team's biggest needs, as well as two first-round picks, but there's no guarantee that Stafford will remain healthy for another season.

They don't have a worthy successor on their roster who can come in and keep them afloat, and even if he stays healthy, he's coming off the best season of his career. What are the chances he follows up an MVP season with one comparable to or better than at 38 years old?

