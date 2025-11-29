How Close Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford Are to Making Rams History

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have one of the NFL's premier head coach and quarterback duos in Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. With both men on the verge of individual awards and a potential postseason to remember, they also have a franchise mark on the horizon.

The Record

Stafford and McVay are within striking distance of breaking the franchise record for most wins by a quarterback-head coach combo.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stands on the field for an interview after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

" Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay won their 43rd game together in Week 12 versus the Buccaneers, the second-most wins by any Rams’ quarterback-head coach combo (Roman Gabriel and George Allen, 49)," reported the Rams PR Team.

The Rams have six games left in the season.

The Situation

The record could be tied by the end of the season if the Rams win out but if the Rams do win out, they may bench Stafford for the season finale if their place in the postseason is set before that game kicks off.

If that happens, it could occur in the postseason, but in order to make that happen, the Rams must win at least three more games to break the mark.

McVay on Stafford

Both men have hit peak form as Stafford's MVP play, paired with a reliable defense, has given McVay the freedom to get creative and to push the pace downfield. McVay is again terrorizing the NFL with designs that attack common weaknesses on rosters across the league.

Stafford has been surgical, not only placing the football on the money have also avoiding massive mistakes while taking advantage of his veteran skill set. On Monday, McVay spoke son Stafford's impact and legacy.

“If I was a voter, you guys know where I stand on that," stated McVay. "What I think real legacy is, what do you do for others that you're around? Receivers have played their best when he's at the switch. He's got this ability to be able to lead and bring people together. Legacy sometimes has a selfish connotation. His legacy is that he elevates people in situations he's a part of. He's mentally and physically tough."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The consistency over time when you look at it, to be able to play that long, we talk about consistency being the truest measurement of performance. This guy's consistently been a great competitor and he's only gotten better and better. I think he's able to beat you physically with his gifts, but above the neck as well. The old man is moving pretty good too. We're able to move the spot a lot. You see a lot of the tennis that he's done over the last couple off seasons translate. Some of that short space quickness and lateral agility is pretty awesome. I would agree. Me and [Linebacker Jared] Verse would be in alignment on that.”

