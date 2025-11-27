Rams Sean McVay Details Approach to Playing the Panthers

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams turned their vocus to another NFC South opponent as they'll take on the Carolina Panthers in East Coast action on Sunday.

Despite riding a six-game winning streak, the Rams remain focused on the task at hand, repeatedly mentioning that they're only one week away from being humbled, putting an emphasis on locking in this week.

With eyes focused on their next opponent, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , Mike LaFleur, and Chris Shula spoke from the podium before Wednesday's practice.

Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below

Before the Rams played the Buccaneers, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the difference in his messaging when the team is winning versus when they are not. For the first time since 2021, the Rams have avoided a slow start to the season.

“It’s just continuing to take steps. We've always consistently talked about it, whether we were 5-6 after 11 games last year or whether we're in this position, the most important thing is you either get better or you get worse. How do we commit to a process? How do we continue to ascend? How do we really lean in and know that it's going to be hard, but it's going to be worth it? How do we have that good balance of urgency and enjoyment?"

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates with cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after Durant returned an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I think the guys that have created this culture and I think when you have the right people that understand how hard this is and the work and that confidence comes from the work, not the words, and then ultimately it's about having the clarity and the courage to be able to go cut it loose on those Sundays or whenever those games present themselves."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with injured Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the field after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Let's continue to do that. The enemy has I say. It's always so challenging in this league, but the consistency of messaging is important. Then I think it's important to be able to get a feel for what the group needs. What this group needs is to continue to do what they're doing. It's our job to be able to land the appropriate punch to make sure that it resonates and it inspires them to want to continue on the path that we're headed one day at a time.”

