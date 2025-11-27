Rams Matthew Stafford Speaks on Stellar 2025 Campaign

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams turned their vocus to another NFC South opponent as they'll take on the Carolina Panthers in East Coast action on Sunday.

Despite riding a six-game winning streak, the Rams remain focused on the task at hand, repeatedly mentioning that they're only one week away from being humbled, putting an emphasis on locking in this week.

With eyes focused on their next opponent, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , Mike LaFleur, and Chris Shula spoke from the podium before Wednesday's practice.

Stafford on MVP Race

Despite having one of the best seasons in his illustrious career, Matthew Stafford has not embrased the newfound noise regarding his name, committing to being a top teammate as his ultimate goal remains winning a second Super Bowl title.

The Rams are the current number one seed in the NFC. Stafford spoke on the noise.

“I just continue to show up here every day. I try to do my best, work hard, be a leader for this team, worry about the things that I can control in this building and try to be the best teammate I can. I'll let all of that other stuff take care of itself. It's not something that's difficult for me to compartmentalize."

"That's this whole position. That's what this whole job is. I'm here, I'm all in when I'm here. I'm all in on a walkthrough or a practice. I go home and I've got a family, I'm a dad and a husband. There’s not a lot of time in the day to think about other things, to be honest with you.”

As the attention turns towards the Panthers, Stafford spoke on playing an opponent who has brought in many defenders and defensive coaches on their staff.

“It's interesting. That happens sometimes in the league, especially around here because I feel like all of our coaches and or players at the end of every season, they're all over the league and getting head coaching jobs. I was with [Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero] ‘E’ here for a little bit and then obviously some of the guys that are playing over there as well."

"I have a lot of respect for them. They’re really well-coached and they have a disciplined defense. He did a nice job the other night getting turnovers. You have to be smart with it [the football]. They’re a talented group.”

