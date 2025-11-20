How Matthew Stafford is Close to Fulfilling His Legacy
The Los Angeles Rams are going to be a problem for the rest of the season and are looking to make a huge playoff push. They are all in, and all of them are in for a Super Bowl run.
That is what they want to do in Los Angeles. That is why they went out this past offseason and made the moves they did. They knew what they had to do and the Rams are being led by veteran and great quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is playing the best football of his career, and this Rams offense has been great for most of the season, and all he is doing right now is winning games. All that talk about the Rams and Stafford having trouble and the injury concern before the season for Stafford is all out the window. Now we are talking about Stafford as the front-runner for NFL MVP. Stafford is on top of that list, and he is going for much more. It is all about the team first, and Stafford is only thinking about that.
Stafford Favorite to Win MVP
Reason he might win it: "The three-game stretch against the Jaguars, Saints and 49ers from Weeks 7 through 10 showed exactly how good Stafford and the Rams' offense have been at times this season. In those three games, Stafford had 13 touchdowns passes and zero interceptions, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for four or more touchdowns and have zero interceptions in three consecutive games," said Sarah Barshop of ESPN
Reason he might fall short: For as good as that three-game stretch was for Stafford, he and the Rams' offense had a game Sunday that wasn't up to their standards, according to wide receiverDavante Adams. Although the 21-19 win was against an excellent Seahawks defense, the Rams' running game had almost as many yards (119) as Stafford had passing (130). The Rams have a well-rounded offense and could rely more on Kyren Williams and the ground game.
Up next for the Rams and Stafford is a home matchup out in SoFi Stadium against a good NFC opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be another game where the Rams could win and stay they are a team to beat. Stafford could also have a game where he plays great and puts himself in a better position to win the NFL MVP.
