How the Rams Can Keep Their Super Bowl Open

There is no question that the Los Angeles Rams are going to be one of the top contenders going into next season. The Rams are going to make sure they get things lined up the way they want to this offseason and be back better next season than they were last season.

They have all the right pieces to get the job done this time around, but that is not going to be here for long. The Rams have a Super Bowl window, but it is closing faster than many expect. It's go time for the Rams.

One of the most important things has already been answered this offseason for the Rams. Veteran and MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back next season, looking to get his second ring since joining the Rams. Stafford could be playing his last season in the NFL next season.

Many thought he would be calling it a career after the 2025 season, but he has unfinished business in the NFL and wants at least one more crack at a Super Bowl.

It will not be a surprise to anyone if the Rams are all in this offseason and go after top names in free agency or look for a huge trade. That is not a surprise because he has seen it both from this Rams front office. When they feel like it is time to bring in a major player, they go all in to make it happen. That could be something the Rams could be planning. They are a group that is always looking at ways to get better, and most of the time, they do.

Super Bowl is here now for Rams

The Rams do not know how many times they will get a crack at winning it all, which is why last season's NFC Championship loss hurts a lot still. But that is going to be the driving force for this next season. Stafford is not getting any younger. Davante Adams is not getting any younger. This great group of players is going to need contract extensions soon, and who knows if they will all be together after next season. A lot of this is going to be a factor going into next season.

The Super Bowl window for the Rams is now, and they are looking to take advantage of it. The Rams will be looking at things in a different way for next season. It is time they start looking for that one ot two players to bring in and make sure they have the best roster they could have.

