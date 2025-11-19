Why Rams Aren't Regretting Decision to Trade Away Their First Round Pick
The Los Angeles are the best football team right now and they are the team to beat. They have a great offense and a great defense. This team has it all to win it all, and that is the goal they have in mind as the second half of the season continues to roll.
This team is coming off a massive win and is now in first place in the NFC West. That is their first goal, and they are looking to improve on that and make it impossible for any other team in the division to overtake them this season.
The Rams this offseason came in to make changes, not a lot of them, but important ones. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have done a great job working together over the years in creating the best possible team culture and roster each season. They did this offseason, and the game plan was to get better in a read they were good in, but they wanted to make them elite. They did that, and now it is paying off for them.
Rams First Round Trade Looking Great for Them
One move that a lot of people are forgetting about is the Rams' moving their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded away their first-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons and got back their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Many question teams when they trade a first-round pick, but when it comes to the Rams, it seems like they know when to make a pick in the first round and when to trade it away.
"In fact, the Falcons appear to be headed for a Top 10 pick. Which means the Rams are likely to have a Top 10 pick, even though they’re Super Bowl contenders after improving to 8-2 with Sunday’s win over the Seahawks," said Michael David Smith of NBC Sports
"Regardless of what kind of player Pearce becomes, the Rams scored when they decided to trade away a 2025 pick for what was likely to be a higher pick in 2026. That trade is likely to land the Rams one of the best players in next year’s draft."
The Rams are not going to worry about any of the things about next year's draft. They are putting all of their focus in winning a Super Bowl. They will worry about the draft when the season is over. And when it comes to the draft, we do not know what the Rams are going to do.
