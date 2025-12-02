How Rams Recent Loss Could Come Back to Hurt Them

The Los Angeles Rams lost a brutal game in Week 13. It was one that they did not have their best stuff in and at the end, it was just too much to overcome, and they could not keep their winning streak going.

The Rams went into that game looking to improve the things they wanted to do better, but they took a step back. That is not all bad, but they know that could not happen, and it is something they want to make sure does not happen again this season.

It was not the best day for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford . Stafford threw two interceptions and lost the ball on a fumble. That is something you do not see much of in the NFL, let alone coming from a quarterback like Stafford. Even at that, he brought this team back, but they could not put a final drive together. They will regroup now and look forward to the things they could fix and their next opponent. They want to get back on track.

Rams Loss Could Come Back in a Worst Way

With the loss, the Rams fall out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That is now owned by the Chicago Bears for now. But this loss could be one that the Rams could look back on and say they missed out because of this game. There is still a lot of football to play, and we are going to see how it all shapes out.

"The Rams (9–3) will be kicking themselves if they don’t capture the No. 1 seed and the NFC West title as a result from Sunday’s upset loss," said Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated. The 49ers (9–4) are now back in the NFC West race, and the Seahawks (9–3) now have the same record as the Rams and are in the mix for the No. 1 seed. Also, Chicago has the best record in the NFC because it holds the tiebreaker over Los Angeles due to a better conference record, 6–2 to 4–3."

"On Sunday, the 49ers and Seahawks cruised against the Browns and Vikings, respectively. On Friday, the Bears proved they’re for real after leaning on their rushing attack to defeat the Eagles (8–4), another team in contention for the top seed, one that holds a win over the Rams."

"Another let down game from the Rams could be the difference in them starting the postseason at home as a top seed or on the road as a wild-card team. They lost a bulk of their leeway with the setback in Carolina."

