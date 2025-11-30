Rams vs Panthers Live Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams head into Week 13 with a road trip to face the Carolina Panthers. They decimated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a fellow NFC South opponent, and hope to do the same with the Panthers.

The key to the game will be how they're able to make Bryce Young uncomfortable in the pocket and feed him to their relentless defense. On the other side of the ball, Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense look to continue their hot streak and win seven games in a row.

What To Look Out For?

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after an interception for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This will be the first game the Rams play this season as the number one seed in the NFL, and on the road, they need to flex their muscles and dominate against an inferior opponent. There were stretches this season where the Panthers looked good, behind their awesome run game, but they've since come back to Earth.

The reality is that at one point, their quarterback needs to step up, and Young has consistently been inconsistent. He's going to have a tough time moving the ball on this Rams secondary that's itching for turnovers, and if the Rams take away Rico Dowdle and their rushing attack, that will be the only way they're going to be able to score.

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has caught three interceptions in his last four games, and he's looking to continue his own streak of dominance. Their defensive front has more than enough juice to limit Dowdle's impact, and all the Rams defensive backs have to do is bracket Tetairoa McMillan, as there's nobody else that's stepped up in their passing attack this season.

If there's one area the Panthers' defense struggles mightily, it's getting pressure on the quarterback. Their pass rush has only accounted for 16 sacks, which is the second lowest in the NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers. Stafford will make them pay if they don't get pressure on him, as he's more than capable of standing back and dissecting their defense with pinpoint accuracy.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With another dominant performance from Stafford, he'll further cement himself as the MVP of the NFL and gain an even bigger lead over other candidates like Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, or Jonathan Taylor.

The game kicks off at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST and can be watched on FOX Sports!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.