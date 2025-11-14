Ram Digest

Inside Cooper Kupp's Long-Awaited Return to SoFi

Former Los Angeles star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will make his return to Los Angeles this Sunday. Kupp will be on the opposite sideline for the first time in his career.

Michael Canelo

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
One major storyline in the National Football League heading into Week 11 of the 2025 season is the return of former Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Los Angeles Rams will host their NFC West rival, the Seahawks, at SoFi Stadium in a divisional showdown that is going to be watched by many. The Rams are going to look to spoil the return of Kupp, and Kupp is looking to show the Rams why letting him walk this offseason was a mistake.

Kupp was the star receiver for the Rams for a long time, winning a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and the NFL triple crown as a receiver. His time with the Rams was special, and the Rams house will never forget what he did for the franchise and brought home a Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Cooper Kupp on Playing the Rams

"It's another football game," said Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp. "You get out there, play your game. I love these guys. I love so many of the guys over there. But at the end of the day, you've got to go play a football game. So that's going to be what it is. Try to treat this the same as any other game. Go out there and be able to lock in and do your job one play after the next, take that play-by-play mindset. Same as usual."

"You can't make this game about yourself," Kupp said. "It just doesn't work that way. It's just too much of a team game. There are too many guys on the field doing too many things, working at such a high level. It's just about controlling what you can control, being a positive part of whatever's called, and executing at a high level and coming back and doing it over and over again. It would just be a shame to say I want this game more than any other game. That's doing a disservice to the guys that sit in this room with me, that I would hold back anything from them [for] my own ambitions or wants."

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I'm obviously so thankful for my time there," he said. "Incredible experience. Built so much with just the fans, with the guys I was able to play with. Nothing but love for that city. But like I said, you've got to be able to lock in for the game and what's ahead of you. So I think it'll be fun. I'm excited to go out there. This is a real good football team, a real good football team and presents some great challenges for us. Excited to go out there and compete."

Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.