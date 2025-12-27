Why Rams Are Expected to Regain Momentum Before Playoff Run

The Los Angeles Rams have strung together an incredible 2025 NFL season so far, currently sitting at 11-4 with just two games left to play. And yet, despite their strong record, this team is likely headed for a Wild Card bid, meaning they'll have to win four straight postseason games if they're to notch another Super Bowl.



LA's last loss will be difficult to shake off. It's not like the Rams didn't play well, either. Instead, the Seattle Seahawks flipped a switch and ripped the victory away in overtime with a clutch two-point conversion for the win, 38-37. It's not even that they're now tied in the season series to a divisional rival that makes this loss sting so badly. It was the controversial call and the lasting playoff implications that loom large from this defeat.



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rams have to bounce back



The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Seattle Seahawks was about as brutal a divisional shortcoming as could be in Week 16. With the win, the Seahawks vaulted past the Rams in the standings, both in the division and in the conference, taking possession of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If the current positions hold, Seattle will get the first-round bye in the postseason.



The home-field advantage and extra week off the Rams just lost could end up costing them their second Super Bowl of the Matthew Stafford era. LA isn't out of it just yet, though. The Seahawks finish their season with matchups against the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers. Losing one of those two would open the door for the Rams to regain the top spot in the conference. First, LA has to take care of business versus the Atlanta Falcons, though. NFL.com's Tom Blair doesn't think they'll have any trouble doing so:



The Rams no longer control their own destiny to the #1 seed.



All of following cases assume the Rams win out because they would have to.



CASE 1

- Seahawks beat Panthers

- 49ers beat Colts, Bears

-> At this point, the Rams cannot win the division at all. McVay may rest some… pic.twitter.com/K4JKArcuyN — Josh (@JoshiosTweets) December 19, 2025

"The Rams might be in a tough spot seeding-wise, but seeing how they rank first in EPA per play on offense and sixth on defense, they're still one of the best teams in the league. That's as true today as it was before their sudden collapse against the Seahawks last Thursday. The Falcons aren't horrible, ranking 22nd in EPA per play on offense and 19th in EPA per play on defense, and they are on a modest two-game winning streak, so a wacky home upset is not completely outside the realm of possibility."



"Then again, they've beaten just two playoff contenders so far: the fading Bucs two weeks ago and the Bills back in mid-October. And sure, Bijan Robinson is legit — but so is the Rams' run defense (10th in yards allowed and EPA per carry). Matthew Stafford and Co. won't be able to get revenge on Seattle until the playoffs at the earliest, so the Falcons will have to do for now."

