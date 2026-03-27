Inside Garrett Nussmeier's Deep Connection to the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Garrett Nussmeier have a common thread that connects them. After recent news regarding the Rams' alleged interest in him, here's how both parties are tied to one another.

Nussmeier Is Set to Meet With the Rams

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is expected to meet with the Rams after saying so during a recent NFL Network appearance.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) of LSU throws the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

“I’ve got a lot of stuff coming up. I’ve got the Jets coming in the next couple of days here. I’ve got the Rams coming into town. I’m heading out to Indianapolis,” Nussmeier said on The Insiders. “I’ve got Zooms every day, and I’m sure there will be a couple more visits in there. So, I’m just grateful to any organization that’s going to give me a chance.”

Nussmeier's Connection to the Rams

It's a long-winded story, so stay with me. Nussmeier's dad is Doug Nussmeier, the current offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. Doug and Saints head coach Kellen Moore have known each other for years, dating back to when they were with the Dallas Cowboys.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore (left) talks with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moore would also bring Nussmeier with him during his offensive coordinator stops with Dallas, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore and Sean McVay do not have a close relationship but are connected through their tight bonds with former University of Washington and Boise State head coach Chris Petersen.

Petersen is a mentor to McVay, who helped McVay rediscover his love for coaching. Petersen and Moore are one of the most successful quarterback-head coach duos in college football history. McVay touched briefly on this when complimenting Moore during the preseason.

Dec 21, 2019; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen holds the Las Vegas Bowl trophy at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“It's hard to say bouncing back and forth," stated McVay after a joint practice with the Saints. "I think what Kellen does a great job of is he adjusts and adapts to his personnel. I've always been a big fan of Kellen. We just know each other through the coaching community. We have some mutual friends like [Coach] Chris Petersen. Kellen is a great dude. I really appreciate how quickly we were able to put this together on short notice. He'll do a great job.”

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To make the connection even stronger, Petersen also employed Jimmy Lake and Scott Huff as assistants at Washington. Lake is the Rams' pass game coordinator, and Huff is the Rams' tight ends coach. Petersen also recruited Puka Nacua and Trent McDuffie to Washington.