Inside Garrett Nussmeier's Deep Connection to the Rams
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Garrett Nussmeier have a common thread that connects them. After recent news regarding the Rams' alleged interest in him, here's how both parties are tied to one another.
Nussmeier Is Set to Meet With the Rams
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is expected to meet with the Rams after saying so during a recent NFL Network appearance.
“I’ve got a lot of stuff coming up. I’ve got the Jets coming in the next couple of days here. I’ve got the Rams coming into town. I’m heading out to Indianapolis,” Nussmeier said on The Insiders. “I’ve got Zooms every day, and I’m sure there will be a couple more visits in there. So, I’m just grateful to any organization that’s going to give me a chance.”
Nussmeier's Connection to the Rams
It's a long-winded story, so stay with me. Nussmeier's dad is Doug Nussmeier, the current offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. Doug and Saints head coach Kellen Moore have known each other for years, dating back to when they were with the Dallas Cowboys.
Moore would also bring Nussmeier with him during his offensive coordinator stops with Dallas, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore and Sean McVay do not have a close relationship but are connected through their tight bonds with former University of Washington and Boise State head coach Chris Petersen.
Petersen is a mentor to McVay, who helped McVay rediscover his love for coaching. Petersen and Moore are one of the most successful quarterback-head coach duos in college football history. McVay touched briefly on this when complimenting Moore during the preseason.
“It's hard to say bouncing back and forth," stated McVay after a joint practice with the Saints. "I think what Kellen does a great job of is he adjusts and adapts to his personnel. I've always been a big fan of Kellen. We just know each other through the coaching community. We have some mutual friends like [Coach] Chris Petersen. Kellen is a great dude. I really appreciate how quickly we were able to put this together on short notice. He'll do a great job.”
To make the connection even stronger, Petersen also employed Jimmy Lake and Scott Huff as assistants at Washington. Lake is the Rams' pass game coordinator, and Huff is the Rams' tight ends coach. Petersen also recruited Puka Nacua and Trent McDuffie to Washington.
Safe to say, there are enough connections to believe the Rams have inside information on Nussmeier and have a legitimate interest in him. He's a McVay guy. Simple as that.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.