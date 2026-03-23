Three Ways Jaxon Smith-Njigba's New Deal Impacts Puka Nacua

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The first domino has fallen for the Los Angeles Rams in terms of their looming talks regarding player extensions, especially for the class of 2023. There was always the likelihood that the Rams would extend star wide receiver Puka Nacua after Seattle took care of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's deal, and that has finally become reality.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Smith-Njigba signed a record extension on Monday.

"ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history," reported Schefter. "The deal averages $42.15 million per year, and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for any wide receiver."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Here are three ways this move affects the Rams and their negotiations with Nacua .

1. It doesn't

This is a big relief if you are the Rams. They already pidgin-holded themselves into giving Nacua a record-breaking extension anyways after already handing one to Trent McDuffie. Also Seattle has leverage in this situation as they have Smith-Njigba already under contract for 2027, while Nacua is set to be a free agent.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Rams have structured their offseason to address free agency, then the draft, and then player extensions for a reason. This is a move they saw coming and are prepared for. Why? Different situations. There's a strong likelihood that Nacua's contract is structured differently from Smith-Njigba's since an extension takes place next season. Right now, the Rams need to figure out what their financial situation looks like after free agency, the draft, and then the free agent market after the draft, before making the numbers work for Nacua.

This isn't about money; this is now about accounting.

2. The Rams Will Pay Nacua

However, this signing all but confirms Nacua's deal will be the most prioritized. There are other 2023 wide receivers due for a big deal, but none will be as big as Nacua's. The question becomes, who do they extend next? While the entire 2023 class is entering their final year on their rookie deals, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Kevin Dotson, and others are also set to be free agents as well.

3. The Idea of Adding A.J. Brown Is Dead

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images