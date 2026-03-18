Trent McDuffie Gives Rams The Edge Needed To Win Super Bowl

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a team on the rise after making a move to trade for and then to extend cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame believes McDuffie gives the Rams an edge to win the Super Bowl this season.

"The Rams bolstering their secondary makes them the clear-cut favorite to win Super Bowl LXI," stated Verderame . "Los Angeles traded with the Chiefs for All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie before giving him a nine-figure extension."

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Then, they went back to Steve Spagnuolo’s secondary, adding Jaylen Watson on a three-year, $51 million deal. Factor in the re-signing of safety Kam Curl , and Los Angeles suddenly has one of the better secondaries in football after being lackluster there in 2025, ranking 19th in passing yardage against.

Here's three reasons why McDuffie gives the Rams the edge needed to secure the Lombardi.

1. Age Is Only A Number

Despite being only 25, McDuffie has tremendous experience, already being named a two-time All-Pro and being a two-time Super Bowl champion. Being able to play both inside and out, McDuffie provides a bunch of versatility at such a young age, and considering what he's already done, the prospect of McDuffie just hitting his prime should make Rams fans want to salivate.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Rams picked up a premier in his physical prime who has years of championship experience under his belt. That type of skill set creates time, extra time for receivers to try and make a move, time given to the pass rush to get home on the quarterback.

2. Long-term Stability While Avoiding a Steep Price

The Rams didn't give up too much to get McDuffie. While they had to send a first-round pick to Kansas City, they kept the 13th overall pick, and the additional compensation does not hurt the Rams in the long run, as they retained all their day one and two picks for this upcoming draft.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

McDuffie should be the Rams' CB1 for the next five years, providing the franchise with a pillar to win now and then win once Matthew Stafford hangs up the cleats. By retaining said picks, the Rams have the draft capital to round out their explosive roster.

3. The Man on the Wall

There aren't many players that a team would want more in the critical moments than Trent McDuffie. Chris Shula did not call more blitzes because he didn't believe his secondary could win in man coverage. This is no longer the case. McDuffie's ability to play one-on-one gives the Rams the edge to send heat whenever necessary.