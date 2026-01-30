Rams Have Giant Financial Questions Regarding Byron Young

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Now that the Los Angeles Rams' offseason is underway, their legendary 2023 draft class is now eligible to negotiate extensions for the first time this offseason, with the franchise looking to lock up their long-term stars before their final year of their rookie deal.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently spoke about the Rams situation, outlining one of their biggest questions and that is what will they do with Byron Young ?

The Concerns About Young's Extension

Graziano outlines the financial situation for the Rams and where Young fits in the franchise's financial puzzle in 2026.

"As for the Rams, Nacua and Young aren't the only extension-eligible players of note this offseason, just likely the most expensive to extend," stated Graziano. "Defensive tackle Kobie Turner and guard Steve Avila are both extension-eligible, as well, and what happens with those guys could factor into the Nacua and Young negotiations (and vice versa)."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"And similar to the point we made in the Lions section, the threat of the franchise tag looms here. If Nacua does his deal before Young does his, then suddenly the Rams have the ability to threaten Young with the 2027 franchise tag, since they won't need to worry about using it on Nacua. (Same holds true if you reverse the names in that sentence.)

"Young's case might be complicated by the fact that Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, the Rams' first- and second-round picks from the 2024 draft, will be extension-eligible next offseason. The team might have to make some decisions about which of its stellar young defensive front-seven players it can and can't extend. I'll make a prediction for Young -- who is coming off a 12-sack season -- but I cannot rule out the possibility that he ends up getting his extension from a different team."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"The people in the Rams' front office are extremely good at what they do, and I don't doubt their ability to keep the gang together if they want. But the salary cap makes roster-building an exercise in resource allocation, and teams generally don't like to commit too much to any one position group at the expense of the others.

ESPN's Projection

Four years, $145 million with $72 million guaranteed at signing.

My Take

Young will be an interesting case because he plays a position that requires a significant portion of the cap, while being one of several players needing to be paid. The Rams will extend Puka Nacua, that's not even a question. The real question is about spacing money out properly, in order to do creative accounting in the pursuit of keeping the roster together.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Looking at Leonard Floyd's deal, the Rams only got two years of service from a four year contract. The Rams, as shown with Kyren Williams, Nate Landman, and Quentin Lake, do not like to give four year deals. Thus, with Young's documented knee issues, I think the Rams give a little more upfront to seal the deal, while keeping an extension to three years.

My Projection

Three years, $105 million, $56 million guaranteed at signing

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.