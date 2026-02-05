Rams Learn Who They'll Play in Australia in 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As part of the NFL's expanding International Series, the Los Angeles Rams, who own marketing rights in Australia, will be playing in Melbourne next season.

With the contest set to take place at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Rams learned on Tuesday that they will see a familiar face down under.

An Old Rivalry Takes a New Turn

The Rams are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's first game in Australia. This will mark a second consecutive season that the Rams are playing oversees after taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier last season in a contest they won 35-7.

The Rams, who played the Baltimore Ravens the week before, spent the entire week in Baltimore before playing to London last minute for the contest. It's unclear at this time how the Rams will manage travel, as they must cross the international date line.

“As we continue our preparations for the NFL’s first-ever regular season game at the MCG in Melbourne, we are delighted that the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams ," said NFL Australia & New Zealand General Manager Charlotte Offord. “The 49ers are a popular franchise within the Australian market, and this rivalry game solidifies what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under.”

Rams President Kevin Demoff Makes His Statement

Rams President Kevin Demoff shared his thoughts on the Rams' upcoming venture as this is one part in a series of moves to expand the Rams' footprint across the Pacific Rim.

"As we make history with the NFL and bring the first regular season game to Australia, we are pleased to take our annual match-up against our NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers to the MCG," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. "Since we first secured marketing rights to the country in 2021 and more recently since the announcement of this game last year, we have seen tremendous excitement for our team from fans both in Australia and also across the world. We look forward to spending this offseason continuing to deepen our connection with the Melbourne community leading up to the game this fall."

This event will display the NFL to a market that has lacked American football action for almost a decade, only being supplemented with collegiate events.

Along with the game, the Rams will be the first NFL franchise to make a physical push into the Australian market.

