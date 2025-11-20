How the Rams Have Continued to Strike Gold With Emmanuel Forbes
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defensive back rehabilitation program continues to produce playmakers from unlikely sources time and time again. From grabbing free agents, low-round draft picks, and UDFAs, if a player has certain qualities about them, controllable qualities like work ethic, attitude, and discipline, the Rams see a gem where others see a bust.
For a defensive back room in which is considered cheap compared to the money shelled out to other organizations, their production remains uncomparable with Emmanuel Forbes getting his flowers after his recent run of form.
Forbes, who was once considered a bust, took the final weeks of the 2024 season to start fresh. After a conversation with Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant, Forbes embarked on a new journey and with the proper coaching and efforts made by himself, Forbes has not only lived up to his first-round hype but is now an entrusted member of the organization.
Forbes' Run of Success
After the Rams were tore apart by the San Francisco 49ers in week five, a game Forbes played in sparingly compared to his contemporaries, Forbes snap count has increased dramatically and so has his production.
"Emmanuel Forbes has forced 11 incompletions as the primary defender from Weeks 9-11, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL in that span, according to TruMedia, stated the Rams PR Team.
Since that game, the Rams have won five straight contests, holding teams under 20 points in four of those games while Forbes has recorded interceptions in two of them.
Against Seattle, Forbes had two critical break-ups in the end zone.
McVay on Forbes
“I thought he did a good job," stated McVay. "In a lot of instances, it's because ‘JSN’ [Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njogba] was into the boundary and it wasn't necessarily anything other than where he was aligned in the formation. They do a good job of moving him around, but he's competitive. He's got the competitive stamina."
"He's continuing to improve with his techniques. I thought really all three of our corners were outstanding yesterday given the challenge and the stress that that group presents. ‘JSN’ is excellent. He gets a lot of the credit that he deserves, but I thought Forbes did a great job and Cobie [Durant] and [Cornerback] ‘D-Will’ [Darious Williams] when they were lined up against him as well.”
