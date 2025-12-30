How the Rams' Loss Impacts Their Playoff Position

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the final NFL game played in 2025. While the Rams were already out of the running, here is how the loss impacts their playoff position.

The Rams were the fifth seed but dropped to the sixth seed with the loss. The sixth seed is set to play either the Chicago Bears, the champions of the NFC North or the Philadelphia Eagles, the champions of the NFC East. The fifth seed will play the winner of the NFC South. The Rams can not drop lower than the sixth seed.

Scenarios for the Fifth Seed

The Rams would need to win on Sunday against Arizona, plus a Seattle Seahawks win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, to get the fifth seed. If the Rams lose, or the 49ers win, the Rams are the sixth seed. If the Rams win and the 49ers win, the 49ers are the one seed, the Seahawks are the fifth seed and the Rams are the sixth seed.

If the Rams do end up with the fifth seed, as mentioned, they'll play the winner of the NFC South. Because the scenario to win the NFC South is convoluted, there's a lot to go through.

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa. Due to a variety of tiebreakers, all the Panthers need to do to win the division is to defeat the Buccaneers for the second time this season or the Atlanta Falcons need to win against the New Orleans Saints to create a three-way tie for the division, giving the Panthers the title.

The Buccaneers would need to win and for Atlanta to lose in order to win the division. The Panthers haven't won the division since their NFC-winning season of 2015. The Buccaneers have won the division since 2021.

Scenarios for the Sixth Seed

As mentioned, the sixth seed will play either the Bears in Chicago or the Eagles in Philadelphia. The Rams will clinch the sixth seed if the 49ers beat the Seahawks or the Rams lose to the Arizona Cardinals. Sean McVay has already stated his starters will play this week, but we'll get confirmation when McVay speaks to the media on Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers already own the seventh seed. If the Bears win over the Lions, they will be the second seed. If the Bears lose/ tie and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, the Eagles are the second seed. If both teams lose, the Bears are the second seed.

